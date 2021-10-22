Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Clear Falls 1
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats clinched an outright district championship — their first since the 2016 season when the team reached the state final — at Clear Falls on Friday night with a 25-19, 20-25, 25-21, 25-16 win over the Knights.
Leading the Wildcats were Olivia Jones (14 kills), Reaghan Thompson (12 kills, four blocks), Bella Woodard (nine kills), Julie Bordeau (nine kills, three blocks), Brooke Morgan (five blocks), Briana Zamora (20 digs, four aces), Mia Sauers (15 digs), Emma Boland (20 assists) and Daisy Mitchell (19 assists, 12 digs).
Player statistics for the Knights weren’t immediately available.
In a matchup of district champions, Clear Creek (11-1 in 24-6A) will next have a non-district playoff tuneup match 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Manvel (16-0 in 22-5A).
Clear Falls (8-3) closes out its regular season 6 p.m. Tuesday at Brazoswood.
Clear Springs 3, Dickinson 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers picked up a key district win Friday night at home with a 25-13, 27-25, 25-19 sweep of the Dickinson Lady Gators.
Player statistics for the Chargers weren’t immediately available.
Top performers for the Lady Gators were Callie Boone (10 kills, nine digs), Shayna Longoria (seven kills), Elaina Spriggins (24 assists, three aces), Frida Moreno (three blocks) and Addison Stanley (10 digs).
Both teams end the regular season 6 p.m. Tuesday. Clear Springs (9-3 in district) looks to wrap up runner-up status in 24-6A at Clear Brook (1-10). Dickinson (4-7) tries to keep its playoff hopes alive at home against Clear Lake.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 3, La Porte 0
LA PORTE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians took care of business on the road Friday night with a 25-13, 25-17, 25-21 sweep at La Porte.
The Lady Indians were led by Kenzie Smith (11 kills), Allie Walton (six kills, 12 assists, nine digs), Bethany Durant (13 digs), Emily Hardee (12 digs) and Kadee Frantz (three blocks).
Santa Fe (13-2 in district) closes out the regular season with a huge rivalry match at home against Friendswood (12-3) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Other scores:
Friendswood 3, Baytown Sterling 0 (N/A)
Bye:
Ball High
Editor’snote:Will be updated if more information becomes available
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.