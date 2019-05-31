While Galveston County players did not receive superlatives, the local athletes were still well represented in the 24-6A all-district honors.

Local players earning all-district honors are as follows.

CLEAR CREEK

First team: Meagan Lee, pitcher; Madison Petrella, catcher; Cece Huff, first base; Brianna Aranzeta, middle infield; Ava Edwards, outfield; Pam Richardson, outfield

Honorable mention: Kelsey Bunch, Isabel Lopez

CLEAR FALLS

First team: Erica Riley, middle infield

Second team: Ashlyn Strother, pitcher; Abby McEntire, second base; Ciara Victor, third base

Honorable mention: Chloe Jackson, Alex Bradford

CLEAR SPRINGS

First team: Demi Elder, middle infield; Kelly Baker, at-large

Second team: Claire Pollack, first base; Ashley Walker, outfield; Kaylee Thomas, utility

Honorable mention: Emma Strood, Jenna Bell

DICKINSON

Second team: Mariana Vazquez, catcher; Mia Terry, shortstop; Darien Cram, outfield; Cassidy Lee, at-large

Honorable mention: Heaven Marcus, Landrei Stafford

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

