While Galveston County players did not receive superlatives, the local athletes were still well represented in the 24-6A all-district honors.
Local players earning all-district honors are as follows.
CLEAR CREEK
First team: Meagan Lee, pitcher; Madison Petrella, catcher; Cece Huff, first base; Brianna Aranzeta, middle infield; Ava Edwards, outfield; Pam Richardson, outfield
Honorable mention: Kelsey Bunch, Isabel Lopez
CLEAR FALLS
First team: Erica Riley, middle infield
Second team: Ashlyn Strother, pitcher; Abby McEntire, second base; Ciara Victor, third base
Honorable mention: Chloe Jackson, Alex Bradford
CLEAR SPRINGS
First team: Demi Elder, middle infield; Kelly Baker, at-large
Second team: Claire Pollack, first base; Ashley Walker, outfield; Kaylee Thomas, utility
Honorable mention: Emma Strood, Jenna Bell
DICKINSON
Second team: Mariana Vazquez, catcher; Mia Terry, shortstop; Darien Cram, outfield; Cassidy Lee, at-large
Honorable mention: Heaven Marcus, Landrei Stafford
