The 2021 UIL football season was a highly impressive one locally, as nine Galveston County teams have qualified for the postseason.
Dickinson and Clear Springs will be in the Class 6A, Division I bracket, with Clear Falls and Clear Creek in Class 6A-II. Friendswood and Ball High enter the Class 5A-I playoffs, and Texas City will be in Class 5A-II. Rounding out the local postseason participants are La Marque in Class 4A-II and Hitchcock in Class 3A-I.
Here’s a look at all the local bi-district round playoff matchups.
DICKINSON (8-2, 6-0) VS. ALIEF TAYLOR (6-4, 4-3)
Quick take: The District 24-6A champion Gators start what they hope will be a long playoff run against a Lions team that finished in fourth place in District 23-6A.
An explosive offense helmed by quarterback Luke Martin and featuring playmaking tight end Donovan Green combined with an improved defense to give Dickinson a perfect run through district. Taylor’s offense is led by dual-threat QB Chase Jenkins and running back Alonzo Hines.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson
CLEAR SPRINGS (6-4, 4-2) VS. PEARLAND (7-3, 6-1)
Quick take: Two playoff regulars meet in this intriguing bi-district matchup, as the Chargers, District 24-6A’s third-place team, meet the District 23-6A runner-up Oilers.
Clear Springs’ offense is loaded with playmakers, led by RB duo Xai-Shaun Edwards and Ky Woods and receiver Noah Thomas. QB Jake Sock and RB Kennedy Lewis lead a balanced Pearland attack.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at The Rig in Pearland
CLEAR FALLS (9-1, 5-1) VS. PEARLAND DAWSON (7-3, 5-2)
Quick take: While the Knights won a Week 1 matchup against the Eagles 31-7, a closer game should be expected in the rematch between the improved District 23-6A third place team and District 24-6A’s runner-up.
Clear Falls brings a solid, experienced defense and a bruising ground game led by RBs David Smith and Payton Greer. Players to watch for Dawson include QB Colin Johnson, RB Bryce Burgess and WR Ashton Stroman.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City
CLEAR CREEK (3-7, 2-4) VS. ALVIN SHADOW CREEK (8-2, 7-0)
Quick take: The Wildcats worked their way into the playoffs by way of District 24-6A’s No. 4 seed, but a daunting task awaits them in the form of the District 23-6A champion Sharks.
Clear Creek can use its RB tandem of Jeremiah Crum and Rocky Ketchum to control the ball and limit opportunities for a big-play Shadow Creek offense led by RB Tylik Burton and QB Duke Butler.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Freedom Field in Iowa Colony
FRIENDSWOOD (6-4, 5-1) VS. ANGLETON (7-3, 5-3)
Quick take: Coming off a District 9-5A-I championship clinching win last week, the Mustangs take on the Wildcats, who finished fourth in a loaded District 10-5A-I.
Winners of six straight, Friendswood features a withering power running attack led by Caleb Corkran and Jackson Rhodes. Playmakers for Angleton include RB Deseahn Thomas and WR A.J. Rice.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood
BALL HIGH (5-5, 4-3) VS. KATY PAETOW (9-1, 7-1)
Quick take: The Tors have come a long way from a winless district season a year ago to a fourth-place finish in 9-5A-I and playoff berth this season, but the Tors face a buzzsaw in a Panthers team that averages more than 52 points per game.
With an improving offense led by QB Seth Williams, Ball High will bring a strong defense led by safety Byron Sweeney to stand up to the Paetow high-powered attack led by RB Damyrion Phillips and QB C.J. Dumas.
When and where: 6 p.m. Thursday at Legacy Stadium in Katy
Listen live: ballhighfootball.com
TEXAS CITY (9-1, 6-1) VS. HOUSTON STERLING (6-4, 6-2)
Quick take: The Stings, runner-up in the rugged District 12-5A-II, are back in the playoffs for what they hope will be a long playoff run starting with the District 11-5A-II third place finisher Raiders.
Texas City’s offense has a smash and dash running attack led by RBs Caleb Bell and Rickey Green, while the fast and physical defense will look to shut down Sterling’s offensive leaders, QB Jaylon Davis and RB Cameron Patterson.
When and where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Stingaree Stadium in Texas City
Listen live: victorysportsnet.com
LA MARQUE (5-4, 2-3) VS. WEST ORANGE-STARK (8-1, 6-0)
Quick take: The Cougars are in the postseason once again, but as the fourth place team from District 12-4A-II, they have a tall task ahead of them in the District 11-4A-II champion Mustangs.
A senior-laden La Marque team features a ground and pound offense led by RBs Dabrion Nelson and Armond Robinson. Players to watch for WO-S include RB Elijah Gales and Oklahoma commit OL Demetrius Hunter.
When and where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney
Listen live: victorysportsnet.com
HITCHCOCK (5-5, 2-3) VS. LORENA (8-2, 6-0)
Quick take: The battle-tested Bulldogs get into the playoffs as the No. 4 seed from the state’s toughest Class 3A district, 12-3A-I, and they will look to be a stern first-round test for the District 11-3A-I champion Leopards.
Senior QB Christian Dorsey leads a Hitchcock offense featuring multiple young playmakers. Lorena is led by QB Ryne Abel and RB Reed Michna.
When and where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Montgomery ISD Stadium in Montgomery.
