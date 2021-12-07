Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
BOYS DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 65, Goose Creek Memorial 59
BAYTOWN
The Friendswood Mustangs shook up the landscape of District 22-5A on Tuesday night with a thrilling upset road victory at Goose Creek Memorial.
Leading the Mustangs to victory were Dylan Baker (16 points), Keagan Robertson (14 points) and Troy Barnes (13 points).
Up next, Friendswood (1-1 in district) hosts La Porte (0-1) at 7 p.m. next Tuesday.
Other scores:
Ball High 52, Baytown Lee 31
Santa Fe 61, Baytown Sterling 51
BOYS NON-DISTRICT
Dickinson 67, Fort Bend Elkins 62
MISSOURI CITY
The Dickinson Gators remained unbeaten on the season with a hard-fought road victory over Elkins on Tuesday night.
Dickinson was led by Seth Jones (19 points, four steals), PJ Williams (18 points, 10 rebounds), Donovan Pointer (nine points) and Zyon Little (eight points, five rebounds).
The Gators look to keep their record spotless as they enter the prestigious Cypress Hoops Invitational tournament Thursday through Saturday.
Beaumont Kelly 82, O’Connell 81 (OT)
GALVESTON
The O’Connell Buccaneers dropped an overtime heartbreaker at home Tuesday night, coming up just short against Kelly.
Top performers for the Bucs were Kristopher Johnson (24 points), Raphfel Moss (22 points), Khristian Johnson (18 points) and Luke Waldrop (15 points).
O’Connell will look to rebound as hosts of the O’Connell Gulf Coast Classic tournament, to be held Thursday through Saturday.
Other scores:
Clear Falls 54, Bellaire 49
North Shore 60, Clear Springs 56
GIRLS DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 60, Goose Creek Memorial 33
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs continued their stellar start to district play with a blowout win at home Tuesday night against Goose Creek Memorial.
Leading the Lady Mustangs were Kamila Yunis (16 points, 10 rebounds), Myklyn Newsom (13 points, eight rebounds) and Helen Byrd (nine points).
Friendswood (3-0 in district) will look to keep the good times rolling 7 p.m. Friday at Texas City (0-3).
Baytown Lee 65, Ball High 35
BAYTOWN
The Ball High Lady Tors were unable to log their first district win of the young season with a road setback Tuesday night at Lee.
Turning in solid showings for the Lady Tors were Bria Holmes (19 points, 10 rebounds), Breanna Batiste (six points), Heaven Barrientos (five points) and Serenity Blakely (three points, 16 rebounds).
Ball High (0-3 in district) returns to the court 7 p.m. Friday at home against La Porte (2-0).
Other scores:
Manvel 79, Texas City 12
Baytown Sterling 76, Santa Fe 48
GIRLS NON-DISTRICT SCORES
Dickinson 79, La Marque 43
Clear Creek 53, Alief Elsik 18
Deer Park 54, Clear Springs 48
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available
