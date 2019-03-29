Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 2, Goose Creek Memorial 1
GALVESTON
In a humongous district battle Friday night, Jaylan Nixon delivered a walk-off to help Ball High defeat Goose Creek Memorial at home.
The Patriots capitalized on a leadoff second-inning hit by a pitch to Tristan Pitkin and a passed ball that was followed by courtesy runner Landon Curette advancing to third on a fly out and then scored on a Nathan Moralez line-drive single to left.
Ball High used a two-out rally in the bottom of the third to tie the score, which started with a walk to Jaylan Nixon.
Edgar Salinas then hustled out a bunt single setting up Trent Raschke’s run-scoring single to center.
Picking up the win in relief was Trenton Lawrence, who struck out two and had a leadoff walk erased by catcher Adam Trevino throwing out courtesy runner Brayden Murphy attempting to steal second.
The Tors used the momentum of the caught stealing as a leadoff walk to Trenton Lawrence and a wild pitch had Ball High in business in the bottom of the seventh.
With one out, Nixon smacked the third pitch into center, scoring courtesy runner Gabe Freeman to send the Ball High faithful home happy.
Spencer Addison. Thomas Farmer and Nixon all had two hits for the Tors.
Keegan Gavin was solid on the mound for the Tors, pitching six innings and allowing three hits, one run, two walks, and striking out six.
Ball High (5-1 in District 22-5A) travels to Texas City (1-5) on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Friendswood 17, Baytown Lee 0 (5 innings)
FRIENDSWOOD
Friendswood cruised passed Baytown Lee as they continued their hot hitting, scoring 31 runs in their last two games.
Back-to-back singles by Garrett Leitko and Devon Andrews and then a two-RBI triple by Spencer Beck to start the bottom of the first had things rolling for the Mustangs. Later in the inning, Beck scampered home on a fielding error.
In the second, Friendswood sent 11 batters to the plate en route to scoring seven runs that started with the Mustangs loading the bases with no outs thanks to singles by William Sweeney and Asa Ehrlich sandwiched between a walk to Dylan Maxey.
After an error allowing Sweeney to score and a passed ball scoring courtesy runner Max Mims, Andrews lifted a sacrifice fly to left allowing Leitko to prance home.
Four singles from the next five batters was how Friendswood scored its final three runs of the inning, which included Bradley Wilcott (two RBIs) and Sweeney (RBI).
Izaac Pacheco smacked a two-out RBI single scoring Ehrlich added to Friendswood lead in the third.
In their second big-run inning, the Mustangs tacked on six more runs in the fourth inning that was highlighted by seven consecutive batters reaching base, which included back-to-back run scoring walks by Jacob Warwick and Mims.
Leading the Mustangs with two hits each were Beck (two runs, two RBIs), Pacheco, Sweeney and Ehrlich (three runs).
Friendswood (3-3 in District 22-5A) has a big-time matchup on the road against Goose Creek Memorial (4-2).
Crosby 2, Santa Fe 1 (8 innings)
CROSBY
After exchanging early runs, the Santa Fe Indians and Crosby Cougars settled into a pitchers duel until Blayne Cunningham’s bases-loaded walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday night.
A walk, a runner reaching on a dropped third strike and an intentional walk, all with no outs, set up Cunningham’s game-winning hit.
Each team scored in the first inning before both sides’ bats went quiet.
Santa Fe scratched a run on the board without recording a base hit in the top of the first. Albert Garza led off by reaching base on an error, advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt, moved to third on a passed ball and came home on an RBI grounder off the bat of Bryce Montemayor.
In the bottom of the first, Crosby led off with consecutive singles to put runners on the corners, and then Patrick Brennan’s RBI sac fly knotted the score at 1-1.
Garza, Montemayor and Justin Kirsch had Santa Fe’s only base hits, all singles.
Peewee McDonald recorded a no decision in a quality start on the mound (6.2 innings, three hits, three walks, one earned run, seven strikeouts).
The Indians (5-1 in district) will look to shake off their first district loss of the season when they return to action 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Galena Park.
Other score:
Galena Park 2, Texas City 0
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Alvin 1
ALVIN
In a pitchers duel, Lane Brewster had his paws all over Clear Creek’s win on Friday night.
A leadoff single by Brewster followed by two consecutive walks to Mason Moran and Peter Miller (nine-pitch at-bat) loaded the bases to start the game for the Wildcats.
Brewster then scored on a passed ball during the next at-bat, and Moran hustled home on a wild pitch after Daniel Burroway walked on four pitches.
After two outs, an error and a walk aided the Jackets to capitalize when Levi Whitlock smacked an RBI single to center in the fifth inning.
Clear Creek added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning when Brewster was hit by a pitch, stole second, and then scored on an error by the catcher.
Hunter Smith notched the win on the mound going five innings, allowing four hits, no earned runs, walking four and striking out five.
The final two innings belonged to Isaac Lopez, who picked up the save by retiring the final six batters after giving up a leadoff walk with one strikeout.
Moran had a game-high three walks, and Brewster led the Wildcats with two hits and two runs.
Clear Creek (2-4) starts its district series on the road against Clear Lake (2-2) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Dickinson 4, Clear Falls 2
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Gators quickly overcame an early deficit and held on for a district win at home Friday over the Clear Falls Knights.
After falling behind in the top of the first on Brooks Montgomery’s RBI single scoring Kaiden Beaty (two-out double), Dickinson answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning, and then with two more runs in the bottom of the second.
With one out in the bottom of the first, Guy Garibay singled, and Lino Nunez and Nathan Ingram drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Korey Cooper’s RBI sacrifice fly knotted the score, 1-1.
The Gators grabbed the lead in style on a leadoff home run smashed by Daniel Bell in the bottom of the second. Garibay’s clutch two-out RBI single scored Ethan Payne, who walked and advanced to second base on a sac bunt.
The Knights trimmed the deficit to 3-2 in the top of the third when Corey Lanier singled, advanced to third on a Montgomery single and then stole home plate.
Dickinson added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a two-out double hit by Landon Roque and back-to-back errors that allowed him to score.
Ingram picked up the win on the mound, scattering nine hits and two earned runs with 11 strikeouts and two walks.
Both teams return to action 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Gators (5-1 in district) have a pivotal series opener against Clear Springs (4-0), while the Knights (1-5) try to gain some traction at Alvin (2-2).
Clear Springs 6, Clear Brook 3
LEAGUE CITY
In a game that featured three home runs, Clear Springs fended off Clear Brook on Friday night.
The Chargers muscled themselves to an early one-run lead thanks to Michael Cervantes’ homer in the bottom of the first.
A Clear Brook error with one out in the third was followed by a Parker Lee single, a Mason Schulz sacrifice fly, and a run-scoring triple by Chase Arnaud to put Clear Springs up 3-0.
Sebastian Pichardo’s lead-off fourth inning homer to left started the Wolverines’ comeback. Another Clear Brook home run, this time a two-run shot by Anthony Benavides, tied the score in the top of the fifth.
Clear Springs responded in the bottom of the inning, which was started with a walk to Kai Woodard and Cervantes singling on the first pitch.
After two quick outs, a fielding error and a Chase Arnaud run-scoring double had the Chargers back on top 5-3. Josh Barletta followed with an RBI single to left.
Cory Patterson got the win in relief going 2.2 innings, giving up two hits, no runs, two hits and striking out four.
Getting two hits for their respective teams were Cervantes (two runs) and Arnaud (two RBIs) for Clear Springs, and Cody Dennis and Pichardo for Clear Brook.
In what very well could determine the district champion, Clear Springs (4-0) commences its district series at Dickinson (5-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
