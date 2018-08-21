Scores and player statistics for Galveston County volleyball matches
Clear Creek 3, Deer Park 1
DEER PARK
The Clear Creek Wildcats picked up a nice, morale-boosting win Tuesday over a quality Deer Park team, defeating the Lady Deer by the scores of 19-25, 25-15, 25-16 and 25-23.
The dynamic middle blocker duo of Allie Garland (20 kills, nine blocks) and Riley Brantley (16 kills) carried Clear Creek’s attack, combining for 36 of the team’s 49 total kills. Kylie Luedde led the defense with 16 digs and added three aces.
Spencer Plato set the table for the offense with 44 assists. Briana Zamora chipped in three aces, and Sam Simmons had four blocks.
Next up for Clear Creek will be a home match 6 p.m. Friday against College Station.
Ball High 3, Alief Hastings 2
HOUSTON
The Ball High Lady Tors rallied from down two sets to one in a nip-and-tuck battle Tuesday with Hastings, and came away with the 25-22, 26-28, 21-25, 29-27, 15-6 win.
Ball High’s offense was evenly distributed with Tori Mallard logging nine kills, Nicole Springer adding seven kills, Logan Kelly with seven kills, and Lexie LaForte with five kills.
Courtney Whittaker led the defense with 18 digs, and LaForte also came up defensively with two blocks. Jaelyn Williams had 20 assists and 11 digs.
The Lady Tors will be back in action when they begin play in the Richmond George Ranch Tournament, which begins Thursday afternoon.
Other scores:
Pearland 3, Friendswood 0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-23)
