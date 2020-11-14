Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
NON-DISTRICT
Clear Creek 64, Deer Park 41
LEAGUE CITY
Clear Creek rode early hot shooting to defeat Deer Park at home Saturday evening as the Wildcats led 23-8 midway through the second quarter.
The Wildcats connected on 13 made 3-pointers with Coleman Kramm (23 points) leading with six threes and Maurice Pinnock (24 points) connecting on four from downtown.
Clear Creek travels to the Island on Tuesday to take on Ball High at 7 p.m.
Dickinson 56, Pasadena Dobie 49
PASADENA
After a 13-all first quarter, the Gators doubled up Dobie in the second (18-9) and held off the Longhorns to snatch a bounce-back win Saturday.
Dickinson extended its halftime lead of 31-22 to 41-28 after three quarters.
Kalil Pestaina (15 points) and Donovan Pointer (10 points) led the Gators in scoring.
Dickinson makes the trip to Houston Westbury for a 6 p.m. Tuesday tip-off.
Fort Bend Ridge Point 69, Texas City 53
TEXAS CITY
A strong start and finish for Ridge Point sent Texas City to a season-opening home loss on Saturday.
After the Panthers jumped out to a 17-9 first quarter lead, the Stings won closely contested middle quarters 31-30.
Ridge Point then pulled away in the fourth with a 22-13 advantage.
Caden Mckenzie led the Stings with 16 points and Clovis McCain tallied 11 points with nine rebounds.
Texas City will be looking to bounce back as they travel to Barbers Hill on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. start time
Other scores:
La Marque 64, Houston Chavez 37
Pasadena Sam Rayburn 52, Santa Fe 43
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
