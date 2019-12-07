HIGH ISLAND
The O’Connell Buccaneers boys basketball team continued their impressive start to the season, taking home second place with a 4-1 record at this past weekend’s round-robin tournament hosted by High Island High School.
Ranked No. 10 in TAPPS Class 2A, the Bucs began the tournament Thursday with strong 56-42 win over UIL Class 3A team Hardin. O’Connell was actually down 24-14 at halftime but scored 19 unanswered points to begin the second half and take control of the game.
All-tournament team honoree Khristian Johnson (17 points, seven rebounds, six assists) led the way for the Bucs, while Christian Quinn added 12 points, while Khristopher Johnson had 11 points and three steals, and Chris Horton chipped in eight points.
O’Connell’s hopes to win the tournament took a hit at the start of Day 2 of the tournament Friday, as the Bucs had a poor offensive showing against eventual champion West Hardin in a 50-46 defeat.
Christian Quinn was the Bucs’ leading scorer in that one with 16 points, while Raphfel Moss chipped in nine points, and Khristian Johnson had six points.
The Bucs rebounded in a big way in their second game Friday, routing the hosts High Island, 53-26. Top scorers in that one were Khristian Johnson (15 points), Horton (10 points), Moss (nine points) and Khristopher Johnson (nine points).
O’Connell finished the tournament strong on Saturday by defeating Sabine Pass 62-53 and Port Arthur Bob Hope 59-46.
Against Sabine Pass, Horton (15 points) and Jackson Gonzalez (15 points) were the Bucs’ leading scorers, while Khristian Johnson stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, five assists and three steals. Mike Pacheco chipped in eight points, and Khristopher Johnson led the boards with eight rebounds.
Khristopher Johnson had a huge performance to close out the tournament against Bob Hope, recording 27 points and eight rebounds, while twin brother Khristian Johnson was one assist shy of a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
The Bucs will be back home 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Yes Prep East End.
