Clear Springs sophomore guard Jermia Green earned not one, but two superlatives to highlight sizable group of 24-6A all-district girls basketball honors for Galveston County teams.
Green was picked as both the district's defensive player of the year and newcomer of the year. Other honorees for county schools are as follows.
CLEAR SPRINGS
• First team: G Jermia Green, sophomore; G Vianey Galvan, senior; F McKenna Worrell, senior; F Niyah Johnson, sophomore
• Second team: F Blaise Blair, junior; G D'Nae Johnson, junior
CLEAR FALLS
• First team: G Lauryn Small, junior; F Josephine Adegbite, junior; F Alexis Clayborne, sophomore
• Second team: G Niah Richard, junior; F Piper Stephenson, senior; G Morgan McGaugh, junior
CLEAR CREEK
• First team: F Lauren Sinclair, senior; F Eliya Ellis, sophomore
• Second team: F Macie Ilyes, senior; G DeAzhia Smith, senior
