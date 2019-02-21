Clear Springs sophomore guard Jermia Green earned not one, but two superlatives to highlight sizable group of 24-6A all-district girls basketball honors for Galveston County teams.

Green was picked as both the district's defensive player of the year and newcomer of the year. Other honorees for county schools are as follows.

CLEAR SPRINGS

• First team: G Jermia Green, sophomore; G Vianey Galvan, senior; F McKenna Worrell, senior; F Niyah Johnson, sophomore

• Second team: F Blaise Blair, junior; G D'Nae Johnson, junior

CLEAR FALLS

• First team: G Lauryn Small, junior; F Josephine Adegbite, junior; F Alexis Clayborne, sophomore

• Second team: G Niah Richard, junior; F Piper Stephenson, senior; G Morgan McGaugh, junior

CLEAR CREEK

• First team: F Lauren Sinclair, senior; F Eliya Ellis, sophomore

• Second team: F Macie Ilyes, senior; G DeAzhia Smith, senior

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

Locations

Sports Editor

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription