Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
NON-DISTRICT
Santa Fe 3, Clear Lake 1
HOUSTON
The Santa Fe Lady Indians picked up a momentum-building road win Friday night, topping Clear Lake by the scores of 25-21, 22-25, 25-18 and 25-17.
Top performers for the Lady Indians were Andee Stamper (13 kills, five blocks, eight digs), Lily Daugherty (11 kills), Winsley Wilks (nine kills, four aces), Hailey Collns (31 assists, seven digs), Morgan Walton (25 assists) and Bre Montemayor (21 digs).
Santa Fe is back in action Saturday morning at the Lady Gator Classic, starting the day against Pasadena Dobie in the tournament’s silver bracket 10 a.m. at the Absolute Volleyball Academy of Texas facility in Webster.
Friendswood 3, Clear Brook 0
FRIENDSWOOD
On their home floor Friday night, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs took care of business against cross-town rival Clear Brook with a 25-21, 25-16, 25-17 sweep.
Leading the way for the Lady Mustangs were Nadi’Ya Shelby (nine kills, three aces), Sydney Gibson (nine kills, three aces, 12 digs), Jordyn Sims (eight kills), Kaitlyn Gotsch (six kills, three blocks), Cierra Pesak (12 digs), Megan Hubbard (22 assists) and Meghan Donoughue (15 assists, four aces).
Friendswood returns to the court in short order, as the team begins play in the Lady Gator Classic’s gold bracket with a 9 a.m. match against Humble Summer Creek at the AVA facility.
Dickinson 3, La Porte 0
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators returned to their home court Friday night and made short work of La Porte with a 25-14, 25-12, 25-22 win.
The Lady Gators were led to victory by Samantha Loyd (10 kills, five aces), Skylar Westhoff (12 assists), Addison Stanley (13 digs) and Kobie Rodriguez (five aces).
Up next for Dickinson will be the final day of its Lady Gator Classic tournament, with the Lady Gators opening up in the bronze bracket 10 a.m. Saturday against Fort Bend Hightower at the AVA facility.
Editor’s note:Will be updated with more information if it becomes available.
