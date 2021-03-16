Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 12, Brazoswood 0
CLUTE
The Clear Springs Chargers dominated a battle of district unbeatens with a 12-0 road win at Brazoswood on Tuesday night.
Clear Springs scratched a run on the scoreboard in the top of the first after Emma King tripled and scored on an error.
A two-out walk drawn by Anna Soles proved costly for the Lady Buccaneers in the top of the second, as Bailey Boetjer belted a two-run home run in the next at-bat to push the lead to 3-0.
In the top of the fourth after the Chargers loaded the bases on a Claire Pollack single, a Soles single and a Boetjer walk, Demi Elder smacked a two-run double to give Clear Springs a 5-0 advantage. King followed with an RBI single.
After a Soles RBI single in the top of the fifth, Clear Springs slammed the door on Brazoswood with a five-run top of the seventh.
In the final frame, an RBI single from Isabel Cruz and an RBI sac fly from Elder preceded a two-run triple laced by King. The game’s final run scored courtesy of a fielding error.
The 12 runs were more than enough for Chargers ace Emma Strood (seven innings, two hits, no runs, one walk, 13 strikeouts), who threw a complete-game shutout for the win in the circle.
Leading Clear Springs’ offense were Elder (3-for-4, three RBIs, one run), King (3-for-5, three RBIs, two runs), Soles (3-for-3, one RBI, three runs), Pollack (2-for-3, two runs) and Boetjer (2-for-3, two RBIs, two runs).
Up next for the Chargers (3-0 in District 24-6A) is a home game 6:30 p.m. Friday against Dickinson (2-2).
Dickinson 6, Clear Brook 1
DICKINSON
A four-run bottom of the fifth inning helped seal a needed home win for the Dickinson Lady Gators on Tuesday afternoon against Clear Brook.
Leading 2-1 going into the bottom of the fifth, Kayden Henry’s RBI double scored Natalie Sims (one-out walk), and then Henry and Nataley Hernandez (bunt single) raced home on a two-run double raked by Emma Garcia. Dickinson added a final run on an error.
After Henry led off the bottom of the first with a triple and Garcia walked, Jalyn Garcia smacked a two-run double to give the Lady Gators an early 2-0 lead.
Clear Brook’s lone run came in the top of the fourth on an RBI suicide squeeze bunt.
Gavi Baecker (six innings, six hits, one unearned run, two walks, three strikeouts) picked up the win in the circle. Yasmyn Stewart tossed a 1-2-3 seventh inning with a strikeout to close out the game.
The Lady Gators (2-2 in District 24-6A) will have upset on their minds in their next game, which will be on the road against a red-hot Clear Springs (4-0) team.
Clear Creek 2, Clear Lake 1
LEAGUE CITY
Ava Edwards’ clutch two-out two-run double in the bottom of the sixth helped the Clear Creek Wildcats escape with a razor-close home win Tuesday night over Clear Lake.
Darrah Rooth hit a one-out single and Amiah Burgess drew a two-out walk to extend the inning ahead of Edwards’ game-winning two-bagger.
Some sloppiness — a leadoff hit by pitch followed by runner reaching base on an error — to start the game proved costly for Clear Creek. Following a sac bunt to move both runners into scoring position, Briana Deleon lifted an RBI sac fly to give Clear Lake a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
Falcons pitcher Addy Prasifka (six innings, three hits, two earned runs, one walk, six strikeouts) held the Wildcats batters in check until Edwards’ late-game heroics that saddled Pasifika with the tough-luck loss in the circle.
Wildcats ace and winning pitcher Bela Rodriguez was masterful in a complete-game one-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Clear Creek (3-2 in district) will look to build on the hard-fought win in the team’s next game 6:30 p.m. Friday at Clear Falls (1-3).
Bye:
Clear Falls
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 12, Ball High 0 (5 innings)
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians scored early and often in a run-rule shortened home district win Tuesday afternoon over the Ball High Lady Tors.
In the bottom of the first, the first four Santa Fe batters — Ciara Trahan (single), Ryleigh Mata (single), Reese Reyna (two-run triple) and Makenna Mitchell (RBI single) — knocked base hits to quickly put the Lady Indians ahead 3-0. After a pop-out, Ashley Nickerson blasted a two-run home run for a 5-0 lead.
Santa Fe tacked on a run in the bottom of the second after Trahan tripled and was driven home on an RBI double from Mata before a four-run bottom of the third put the Lady Indians up 10-0.
Nickerson hit a two-run double, and Sidne Peters and Trahan each smacked RBI double in the bottom of the third.
The Lady Indians put a cap on their scoring in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI double from Brooklyn Spencer and an RBI single from Nickerson.
Nickerson’s 3-for-3 outing and team-high five RBIs led Santa Fe. Also recording multi-hit games were Trahan (3-for-3, one RBI, two runs), Mata (2-for-3, one RBI, one run), Reyna (2-for-3, two RBIs, two runs), Mitchell (2-for-2, one RBI, three runs) and Spencer (2-for-3, one RBI, one run).
Reagan Smith (four innings, one hit, no runs, four walks, five strikeouts) and Jaden Cooper (one innings, no hits, no runs, no walks, no strikeouts) combined for the shutout.
Grace Smith got Ball High’s lone hit, and Karisma Rodriguez reached base twice on walks.
Both teams are back in action Friday. Santa Fe (6-0 in district) makes the trip to Goose Creek Memorial (2-4) for a 6:30 p.m. game, while Ball High (2-5) hosts Texas City at 1 p.m.
Bye:
Texas City
Playing Wednesday:
Friendswood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.