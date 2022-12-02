The Clear Falls Knights will have a chance to bring the Carlisle-Krueger Classic trophy back home to Clear Creek ISD after highlighting Galveston County teams’ action with a win in the gold bracket semifinal game Friday at Clear Lake High School’s Krueger Fieldhouse.
In that game, the Knights delivered an emphatic 81-55 win over Flower Mound Marcus to book a championship game appearance against Fort Bend Clements on Saturday at Clear Creek High School’s Carlisle Fieldhouse.
Leading Clear Falls to the win were Orlando Horton Jr. with 25 points and seven assists, Josh Moore with 17 points and Corey Kelly with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Clements defeated Friday’s host Clear Lake 69-52 in the other gold bracket semifinal game to set up the tournament’s championship game, which is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. tip-off Saturday.
In other tournament action Friday, Texas City dropped a hard-fought 60-54 game against Clear Brook in the silver bracket. The Stings were led by Glenn Parker with 18 points and Anson Johnson Jr. with 13 points.
That sets up a silver bracket third place game between two Galveston County squads, as Fort Bend Bush defeated Clear Creek 56-48 in the other silver bracket semifinal game.
The Wildcats and the Stings compete for third place in the silver bracket 1 p.m. Saturday at Clear Creek’s Butler Gym. At the same time in Carlisle Fieldhouse, Clear Brook takes on Bush for the silver bracket championship.
The Ball High Tors will look to salvage a bronze bracket third place finish after a 49-41 loss to Houston Heights in the semifinal game Friday.
The Tors meet Houston Westbury, which fell to Crosby 67-58 in overtime in the other bronze bracket semifinal, 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Butler Gym, while Crosby and Heights play for the bronze bracket championship at the same time at Carlisle Fieldhouse.
