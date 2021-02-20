LA PORTE
Going up against a perennial playoff contender with a stifling defense, the Dickinson Lady Gators fell 59-34 against the Humble Summer Creek Lady Bulldogs in Saturday afternoon’s Region III-6A area round playoff game at La Porte High School.
Lady Gators head coach Natasha Dowell felt Summer Creek’s playoff experience played a major factor in the game against her club, which last week won the program’s first postseason game since 2008’s state finalist team.
“That team is very experienced, and they’re very strong,” Dowell said. “I think that they play through it all, and sometimes my girls have mental breakdowns. The mental breakdowns cost us some silly fouls and some bad turnovers. Some of the things that I had thought we had got out of the way earlier in the season showed up today.”
Dickinson got off to a sluggish start in the game, going scoreless for nearly the first half of the first quarter and falling behind 7-0, as a pair of buckets down low from Malikiya Thomas leading Summer Creek’s early charge.
Behind 13-2 at the 3:12 mark of the first quarter, Dickinson scored eight unanswered points to make it a one-possession game. A long 2-pointer from Salaya Holmes kickstarted the run, and that was followed by back-to-back points in the paint from Tiarra Spells and a pair of made free throws from Brandolyn Freeman.
But, Summer Creek closed out the first half on a 10-1 run — highlighted by a 4-point play from Kaitlyn Duhon — to take a 23-14 lead into the halftime break.
The second half was controlled by the Lady ‘Dawgs, who ballooned their lead to 38-21 at the end of the third quarter, and then out-scored the Lady Gators 21-13 in the fourth quarter to close out the win.
Turnovers plagued the Lady Gators all game, as they finished with 40.
Spells was Dickinson’s leading scorer with eight points, and she also snagged five rebounds. Danielle Porter added seven points, and Abriana West and Sterling Gibbs each chipped in six points.
Freeman was Dickinson’s leading rebounder with 10 boards to go along with five points. Holmes’s two points rounded out the scoring for the Lady Gators.
Ten different Summer Creek players scored at least three points, led by 18 points from the Division I prospect Duhon.
Dickinson graduates three seniors from the roster — key players Holmes, Gibbs and Cecilia Chong.
“I’m hopeful with the leadership on our staff that the future is bright,” Dowell said.
