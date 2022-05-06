PEARLAND
Friendswood rode the one-hit pitching of Chloe Riassetto to a tense 2-1 win over Lamar Consolidated in Friday's one-game Region III-5A area-round playoff at Shadow Creek High School.
Friendswood advances to play the winner of the Crosby and Angleton series in next week's region quarterfinals.
Riassetto gave up one hit and three walks with 13 strikeouts.
The Mustang senior ace retired the first 13 batters she faced before issuing a full-count walk to SJ Hausel in the fifth.
A leadoff walk to opposing pitcher Hope Lock in the sixth, also off a full count, set the stage for the only Lamar Consolidated run.
Lock was bunted to second and scored on a double to left off the bat of Aubree Jones.
Riassetto recovered to retire the next two hitters.
Friendswood countered with runs in the first and sixth innings.
Lamar Consolidated forced Riassetto to throw more pitches over the final three innings, but were unable to take advantage outside the lone hit by Jones.
"The more they see you, the more you have to start making adjustments," Friendswood coach Christa Yates said. "It just happens like that sometimes."
Riassetto's ability to manage tough situations is what makes Yates feel comfortable with her in the circle.
After Hausel walked to give Lamar Consolidated its first baserunner in the fifth, Riassetto struck out the next two.
A strikeout and a ground ball allowed her to retire the side in the sixth.
"Chloe is a senior and she's battle-tested," Yates said. "Things like that are not something that's going to worry her."
Friendswood's normally potent offense was held in check by Lock, who gave up six hits but relied on her defense to record crucial outs.
Back-to-back doubles from Riassetto and Lianie Shaeffer put Friendswood on the board with two outs in the first.
Base hits from Shaeffer and Janelle Wilson opened the Friendswood fourth. Charleigh Esparza reached on a fielders choice to load the bases with no one.
Lock set down the next three batters to hold the score a 1-0.
"I was down there sweating it the whole game," Yates said. "We had opportunities. I felt like we were trying too hard, almost pressing in certain situations, especially with the bases loaded. When you press, that happens."
Friendswood took advantage of two Lamar Consolidated errors and a crucial two-out hit to take a 2-0 lead in the top of the sixth.
Wilson stroked a one-out single and advanced on an error.
Lock recorded the second out before Maddie Wilson came through with a run-scoring single.
Yates was pleased to see her team find a way to come through despite some adverse situations.
"I felt like we were a little bit out of kilter," Yates said. "The bottom line is, I felt that (Lamar Consolidated) did a really good job. (Lock) made some great defensive plays. It made a big difference and kept them in the game. They made some great plays, so you have to tip your hat."
