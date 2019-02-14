Both the girls and boys basketball teams from O'Connell qualified for the TAPPS playoffs and will face tough tests in their upcoming first-round matchups.
The Lady Buccaneers drew a top-10 state-ranked opponent in Austin Waldorf, which will host O'Connell 1 p.m. Saturday in Austin. Regardless of the outcome, qualifying for the playoffs marks a milestone achievement for a program that didn't even field a team just two seasons ago.
The Bucs will face an even tougher task when they face the state's No. 1-ranked team in its classification, Bryan Allen Academy. The game is scheduled to tip-off 7 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Academy in Bryan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.