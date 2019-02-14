Both the girls and boys basketball teams from O'Connell qualified for the TAPPS playoffs and will face tough tests in their upcoming first-round matchups.

The Lady Buccaneers drew a top-10 state-ranked opponent in Austin Waldorf, which will host O'Connell 1 p.m. Saturday in Austin. Regardless of the outcome, qualifying for the playoffs marks a milestone achievement for a program that didn't even field a team just two seasons ago.

The Bucs will face an even tougher task when they face the state's No. 1-ranked team in its classification, Bryan Allen Academy. The game is scheduled to tip-off 7 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Academy in Bryan.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

