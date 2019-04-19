Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 8, Clear Springs 3
LEAGUE CITY
Clear Creek capitalized on Clear Springs miscues Thursday to help the Wildcats finish league play by winning six of their final seven district games.
After a Kaylee Thomas single, the Chargers jumped on the scoreboard first thanks to a Kelly Baker two-run home run.
A leadoff bottom of the first single by Brianna Aranzeta followed by a Pam Richardson sacrifice set up Madison Petrella’s run scoring single.
Clear Creek was then able to tie the score when the first two runners reached in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a single by Ava Edwards and Adri Aranzeta reached on a fielding error. After a sacrifice bunt by Loran Salinas, Kelsey Bunch singled home Edwards.
Five straight one-out baserunners helped the Wildcats break the 2-2 score in the fifth. Back-to-back singles from Pam Richardson and Cecilla Huff and a walk to Petrella loaded the bases. Then, Edwards and Adri Aranzeta smacked RBI singles.
The start of Clear Creek’s four-run sixth inning was gifted by two errors and a hit by a pitch. Three straight Wildcat RBIs followed that included run-scoring hits by Huff (single) and Edwards (double).
After two pop ups to start the top of the seventh, Clear Springs attempted to rally when Claire Pollack singled, Demi Elder was plunked, and Ashley Walker connected on an RBI single. After Thomas walked to load the bases, the Wildcats were able to escape with the next batter striking out looking.
Thomas led the Chargers with two hits.
Edwards had a game-high three hits to go with two RBIs for the Wildcats. Huff also had two hits.
The top three of the Clear Creek lineup all scored two runs (Brianna Aranzeta, Richardson and Huff).
Both teams have qualified for the playoffs as Clear Creek (9-3 in District 24-6A) finished tied with Clear Falls (9-3) for second place. Clear Springs (6-6) snatched the final playoff spot, and Alvin (12-0) is the district champion.
Other score:
Alvin 11, Dickinson 0 (4 innings)
