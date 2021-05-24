All-Galveston County boys soccer teams
FIRST TEAM
FW- Louis Catchpole, sr., Friendswood
FW- Ronaldo Gonzalez, sr., Clear Creek
MF- Will Schmidt, sr., Friendswood
MF- Jairo Hernandez, soph., Santa Fe
MF- Emiliano Quintanilla, sr., Clear Springs
MF- Anderson Hernandez, sr., Ball High
D- Brady Box, sr., Friendswood
D- Mitchell Hermes, sr., Friendswood
D- Alexis Martinez, sr., Dickinson
D- Giancarlo Pardo, jr., Clear Springs
GK- Jonathan Hinojosa, sr., Clear Falls
Coach of the year- Stephen Peter, Friendswood
SECOND TEAM
FW- Alexis Beltran, jr., Texas City
FW- Andrew Orellana, jr., Clear Springs
MF- Herbie Martinez, sr., Clear Springs
MF- Nick Miller, jr., Friendswood
MF- Coby Cerda, sr., Santa Fe
MF- Jesus Becerril, soph., Ball High
D- Adrian Velazquez, sr., Ball High
D- Bryant Huerta, sr., Dickinson
D- Jonathan Vega, jr., Dickinson
D- Carlos Pineda, sr., Clear Creek
GK- Jake Martin, sr., Friendswood
HONORABLE MENTION
FW- Riley Carleton, jr., Clear Falls
MF- Gianluca Huerta, sr., Clear Creek
MF- Alexandro Quintanilla, fr., Clear Springs
MF- Jovany De La Garza, sr., Texas City
MF- Brock Radicioni, sr., Santa Fe
D- Alan Caro, sr., Clear Creek
