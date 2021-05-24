All-Galveston County boys soccer teams

FIRST TEAM

FW- Louis Catchpole, sr., Friendswood

FW- Ronaldo Gonzalez, sr., Clear Creek

MF- Will Schmidt, sr., Friendswood

MF- Jairo Hernandez, soph., Santa Fe

MF- Emiliano Quintanilla, sr., Clear Springs

MF- Anderson Hernandez, sr., Ball High

D- Brady Box, sr., Friendswood

D- Mitchell Hermes, sr., Friendswood

D- Alexis Martinez, sr., Dickinson

D- Giancarlo Pardo, jr., Clear Springs

GK- Jonathan Hinojosa, sr., Clear Falls

Coach of the year- Stephen Peter, Friendswood

SECOND TEAM

FW- Alexis Beltran, jr., Texas City

FW- Andrew Orellana, jr., Clear Springs

MF- Herbie Martinez, sr., Clear Springs

MF- Nick Miller, jr., Friendswood

MF- Coby Cerda, sr., Santa Fe

MF- Jesus Becerril, soph., Ball High

D- Adrian Velazquez, sr., Ball High

D- Bryant Huerta, sr., Dickinson

D- Jonathan Vega, jr., Dickinson

D- Carlos Pineda, sr., Clear Creek

GK- Jake Martin, sr., Friendswood

HONORABLE MENTION

FW- Riley Carleton, jr., Clear Falls

MF- Gianluca Huerta, sr., Clear Creek

MF- Alexandro Quintanilla, fr., Clear Springs

MF- Jovany De La Garza, sr., Texas City

MF- Brock Radicioni, sr., Santa Fe

D- Alan Caro, sr., Clear Creek

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription