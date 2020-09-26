LEAGUE CITY
In a season opening game that saw offensive struggles with new starting quarterbacks, the rushing attack of Jalen Davis helped propel the Katy Tigers to a 28-13 win over a Clear Springs Chargers team that would not back down from the state perennial football power at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
After a scoreless first with each team only recording one first down and two three-and-outs, the Tigers scored first on a Jalen Davis 6-yard run to start the second quarter.
Clear Springs responded quickly, highlighted by Luke Sampson’s 45-yard pass to Noah Thomas that had the Chargers at the 1-yard line. Sampson did the rest on a quarterback sneak with 8:54 left until halftime.
An 11-yard pass from Katy backup QB Bryce Nirider to Taylor Saulsberry had the Tigers at the 1-yard line and then Jalen Davis punched it in giving Katy a 14-7 lead. Davis had four carries on this five-play drive.
Before this, Kaleb Hymes had a 71-yard punt return touchdown waved off because of a block in the back.
The two Katy scores in the second quarter started with great field position as the Chargers had to punt from their own 2- and 3-yard lines that set up Katy at the Charger 15 and 23.
Both defenses had a strong first half as the Tigers held the Chargers to 31 yards and Clear Springs allowed only 62 yards.
The Chargers made adjustments at halftime to avoid the Katy defensive pressure by getting rid of the ball faster and the Clear Springs offensive line did not allow a sack in the second half after Sampson was sacked six times in the first half.
Katy’s first offensive play of the third quarter was an explosive 46-yard touchdown run by Davis, his third of the game.
During a Charger drive that started with 7:18 left in the third quarter, Clear Springs backup quarterback Kelly Kuhlmann, who replaced injured starter Sampson (who returned during the final Clear Springs drive), threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Kaleb Hymes to trim the Katy deficit to 21-13.
Not to be outshined by his older brother, Seth Davis had two big back-to-back runs of 14 and 46 yards, then Caleb Koger converted a 1-yard quarterback keeper for the final score of the game with 3:47 left.
Both teams combined for 20 punts for 691 yards. Tiger’s kicker Nemanja Jurek had some big kicks throughout and averaged 41 yards per punt with nine punts for 372 yards.
Jalen Davis finished the game with 113 yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns.
Seth Davis had six carries for 85 rushing yards. Hymes was the leading receiver with six catches for 71 yards.
Clear Springs travels to Rhodes Stadium in Katy to tangle with Katy Tompkins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
