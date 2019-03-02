Texas City and Ball High were well rewarded in the recently released 22-5A all-district awards.
Headlining the group was Texas City senior Dayton Booker, who was voted the district’s most valuable player. For guiding the Stings to a district championship, Texas City’s Chris Mason was named coach of the year.
Senior T.J. Fountain joined Booker and sophomore Caden McKenzie on the district’s first team for the Stings. Junior Jacolby Belle, junior Leon Joubert and senior Phillip McDaniel were named to the second team. Junior Terrell Mitchell and senior Nairobi Watson rounded out Texas City honorees as honorable mentions.
For Ball High, senior Nigel Green picked as the 22-5A defensive player of the year, while junior Darion Henry received newcomer of the year. Junior Giovanni Janke joined Green and Henry on the first team. Junior Tyler Polzin and sophomore Nehemiah Noel were second team selections, while senior Elijah Courney and sophomore Terry Webb were honorable mentions.
Friendswood’s honorees were senior Ian Bivins (first team), junior Hudson Bockart (second team), senior Thomas Hamre (second team), senior Renyck Robertson (honorable mention), sophomore Cole Kelly (honorable mention) and junior Gracen McGregor (honorable mention).
Representing Santa Fe in the all-district honors were Aaron Dazey (second team), Austin Lamb (honorable mention), Jaden Hilliard (honorable mention) and Ethan Findle (honorable mention).
