Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Crosby 9, Ball High 1
CROSBY
The Crosby Lady Cougars smashed eight extra-base hits in their 12-hit attack in a victory at home over Ball High on Tuesday.
In the top of the first, the Lady Tors were able to score first thanks to a one-out walk to Mackenzie Clark and a double by Britaney Shaw that set up Arianna Rodriguez’s successful suicide squeeze.
The lead quickly evaporated in the bottom half of the inning thanks to four Crosby hits that included consecutive run-scoring doubles that aided in three Lady Cougar runs
Ball High could not capitalize on their final scoring opportunity with back-to-back one-out singles by Rosa Ramirez and Clark in the six inning with a line out by Shaw and a pop up to end the threat.
Shaw led the Lady Tors with two hits.
Ball High’s (1-4) next opponent will not be any easier as the Lady Tors travel to Friendswood (5-0) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Goose Creek Memorial 5, Texas City 3
BAYTOWN
Goose Creek Memorial used timely hitting to defeat Texas City in comeback fashion on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Stings were able to score three runs in the top of the first inning with the biggest hit coming from Tavery Ortiz with a two-run double, which was followed by consecutive walks to Gabrielle Logan and Samantha Bundy. Messina White then grounded into a fielder’s choice, allowing Ortiz to score Texas City's third run.
Back-to-back hits (single and double) in the third and a sacrifice fly (leadoff double and steal) in the fourth started the scoring for the Lady Patriots.
Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth, GCM scored three runs in the inning thanks to five singles (including four consecutive ones with one out) that aided the Lady Patriots to complete their comeback.
Mya Holmes had a game-high three hits for the Lady Stings.
Texas City (3-2 in District 22-5A) will be looking to bounce back on the road against Crosby (4-1). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.