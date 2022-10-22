HOUSTON
The Ball High Tors toppled the Waltrip Rams 61-7 in what was actually a battle for first place in the District 9-5A-I football standings Saturday afternoon at Delmar Stadium.
“We treated this like an opportunity to prove what we can be,” Ball High head football coach Sheldon Bennight said.
It took the Tors only 9 seconds off the game clock to put seven points on the scoreboard when they recovered a fumbled opening kickoff, and then had Aiven Coleman (13 carries, 168 yards, three TDs) run in a 28-yard touchdown untouched.
While the upset-minded and district title hopeful Rams, which fell to 5-1 in district play with the loss, put up more resistance than Ball High has faced in a few weeks, they still couldn’t keep up with the Tors, who built a commanding 30-0 lead by halftime.
“It was a good thing we were able to see that level of play,” Bennight said. “They’re a well coached team, and they play hard. The score isn’t indicative of how those guys play over there. That’s a good football team.”
At the 5:07 mark of the first quarter, Will Leach blocked a Waltrip punt, and the Rams recovered the ball in the end zone for a safety and a 9-0 Ball High lead.
Then, the Tors began to put the game away with a 21-0 second quarter, starting with Coleman capping a seven-play 72-yard drive with a 3-yard TD run.
Things escalated quickly in the first half’s final 2 minutes, as the Tors got a 69-yard TD run by Coleman, and then QB Seth Williams (9-for-19, 142 yards, three TDs, one INT) ended a well executed 47-second, 58-yard drive with a 2-yard TD pass to Tim Brown with 1 second remaining in the first half.
On the opening possession of the second half, Ball High covered 52 yards in three plays and 40 seconds, ending the quick scoring drive with a 17-yard TD pass from Williams to Will Cianfrini to swell the lead to 37-0.
A bad snap on a Waltrip punt try set Ball High up with great position at the Rams’ 17-yard line, and four plays later, Juwaan Woodbury punched in a 1-yard TD for a 44-0 advantage midway through the third quarter.
In a moral victory for the Rams, Ball High’s defense surrendered its first score since the second quarter of Week 1’s game against La Marque, as a 50-yard Shaun Crawford (25 carries, 144 yards) run sparked a TD drive, which ended with a 2-yard Crawford run for a 44-7 score at the 3:56 mark of the third quarter.
The Tors got right back to scoring, though, with a 14-yard Justis Thomas (12 carries, 110 yards) TD run making it 51-7 with 1:30 remaining in the third quarter, and a 34-yard Ramon Carrillo field goal giving Ball High a 54-7 lead 1:10 into the fourth quarter.
Ball High tacked on one more TD — a 25-yard pass from Williams to Arentheis Winn — at the 7:20 mark of the fourth quarter before the running clock was finally, mercifully enacted.
The Tors out-gained Waltrip 508-146 in total yards and had 22 first downs to just six for the Rams.
Ball High (8-0, 6-0 in District 9-5A-I) returns to the island for its next game, which will be 7 p.m. Friday against Houston Northside (0-8, 0-6) at Kermit Courville Stadium.
