Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Lake 3, Dickinson 0
HOUSTON
The Dickinson Lady Gators’ 2020 season came to a close Friday night on the road with a 25-14, 25-19, 25-18 loss at Clear Lake.
Top performers for Dickinson (2-10 in district) were Emalee Allen (eight kills), Gracie Boone (six kills, seven digs, two aces), Elaina Spriggins (22 assists) and Hannah Cavil (15 digs, five aces).
Other score:
Clear Springs 3, Clear Brook 0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-9)
Postponed:
Brazoswood at Clear Falls
DISTRICT 22-5A
Texas City 3, Santa Fe 1
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings gave their playoff hopes a big boost while dealing their rival Santa Fe Indians a tough setback in a 25-19, 25-11, 20-25, 25-17 victory at home Friday night.
Player statistics for the Lady Stings were not immediately available.
Leading the Lady Indians’ effort were Kenzie Smith (34 kills, 14 digs), Allie Walton (47 assists, seven digs) and Freedom Stephenson (12 digs).
Both teams will have Ball High (1-12 in district) up next. Santa Fe (6-6) hosts the Lady Tors at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Texas City (8-5) makes the trip to Galveston at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Baytown Sterling 3, Ball High 2
GALVESTON
In front of their home fans Friday night, the Ball High Lady Tors put up a valiant but fell just short against visiting Baytown Sterling, which escaped the island with a 21-25, 25-13, 23-25, 25-16, 15-12 win.
Maggie Farmer anchored the Lady Tors’ offense with 13 kills, while Ter’Nique Wells Webb chipped in eight kills. Avery Feagin added seven kills to go along with 17 assists, and Chloe Stein had 25 assists and three aces. Defensively, Kari Nance dominated with five blocks, and Sara Gabriel racked up a whopping 42 digs.
Ball High (1-12 in district) makes the short trip down Highway 6 to take on Santa Fe (6-6) in the team’s next district match. Before that, the Lady Tors have a non-district tilt 1 p.m. Saturday at Pasadena Dobie.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
