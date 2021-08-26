LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek High School sports community was saddened Thursday morning by the news that alumnus, legendary boys basketball coach and Wildcats super-fan Buddy Carlisle died overnight.
He was 70. Carlisle is survived by his wife Jenny and daughters Kelsey and Kaleigh.
Following a playing career at Clear Creek and Baylor, Carlisle returned to his high school alma mater as an assistant basketball coach in 1976. In 1978, Carlisle was promoted to head coach, holding the position until his retirement from coaching in 2006.
Carlisle compiled a 579-351 record as Clear Creek’s head boys basketball coach and had 12 playoff berths, highlighted by a run to the regional semifinals in 1992 and a 30-win year in the 1998-99 season.
For many years during Carlisle’s career, only the district champion advanced to the playoffs.
In 2019, Carlisle became a member of the Clear Creek ISD Athletic Hall of Honor.
Fellow legendary high school boys basketball coach Bill Krueger coached Carlisle as a player while he was at the helm of Clear Creek, and after moving to Clear Lake in 1972, eventually coached against Carlisle for nearly 20 years in one of the state’s fiercest rivalry games.
“Buddy was a great player, he was a great leader, and he was a great man,” Krueger said.
As a player, Krueger said Carlisle was a hard-working point guard, describing him as the type of player who would be the first to arrive and last to leave practices and who would put his body on the line to draw charges from opponents.
Krueger said his favorite memory with Carlisle was as a player when Carlisle got a steal and sank two free throws in the final seconds to defeat Ball High. The win extended a record district championship winning streak that eventually reached 19 consecutive district titles, Krueger said.
Krueger also remembered a thumping Carlisle’s team gave to his Falcons team when Carlisle first began coaching.
“My wife said, ‘You got out-coached tonight’ when I came home, and I was about to cry because I got beat,” Krueger said. “He out-coached me.”
Carlisle brought that same work ethic to coaching and instilled it into his players and coaching staff, said Clear Creek head volleyball coach Scott Simonds. Before taking over the Wildcats’ volleyball program, Simonds spent five years as a sub-varsity boys basketball coach under Carlisle, and he called Carlisle his coaching mentor.
“I would’ve run through fire for that man,” Simonds said. “He would come to me at the end of me running a sophomore boys basketball practice and say, ‘I need you to go scout Pearland tonight at 7. We might play them tomorrow, so I need a scouting report. My answer was always, ‘Yes sir!’
“He also treated his players with respect and loved them all, no matter if they were the district MVP or the last player coming off the bench,” Simonds added.
Simonds also remembered how meticulously organized Carlisle was about everything, planning every practice in detail down to the minute.
After retirement, Carlisle remained an avid supporter of Wildcats sports until the end of his life, attending games regularly to root the team on despite dealing with health issues in recent years.
Carlisle would often even show up to basketball practices to offer advice, current Clear Creek head basketball coach Wes Bryan said.
“I enjoyed the relationship that we had; he was always supportive,” Bryan said. “He meant a lot to me. ... He would just give little tidbits of information about how the team was playing or how practices were going.”
Upon learning of Carlisle’s death, Bryan said his first thought was of a special moment the two shared in the 2015 playoffs when Clear Creek defeated Cy Woods (which featured future NBA standout De’Aaron Fox) to advance to the Region III-6A championship. It marked the Wildcats’ deepest playoff run since 1969 when Carlisle was playing, Bryan said.
“The first thing I thought about was the huge hug that we had after we beat Cy Woods at the buzzer in the regional semis,” Bryan said. “It was a big moment, and that was the first thing I thought of. He meant the world to me.”
The court at the Clear Creek campus’s George Carlisle Fieldhouse — named in honor of Buddy Carlisle’s father, who built a high school basketball powerhouse at Clear Creek starting in the 1950s — is named in honor of Buddy Carlisle.
The Carlisle name also is immortalized in one of the state’s most prestigious high school basketball tournaments — the Carlisle-Krueger Classic — that Carlisle and Krueger regularly attended.
“Buddy had maroon blood in his veins,” Simonds said. “I don’t think anybody was more of a Clear Creek Wildcat than him. He grew up here, played here, graduated from here, worked here and coached here his entire career, and finally sent his daughters through here.”
