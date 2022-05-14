It didn’t take long for Friendswood to vent some of its softball frustrations. In fact, it took five pitches.
Starting with Janelle Wilson’s homer in the top of the first inning, the Lady Mustangs took the game directly to Crosby and came away with an eye-popping 10-0, six-inning win Saturday night to close out their best-of-three Region III-5A quarterfinal series.
Friendswood, which improved to 30-7 on the season, jumped on Cougar starter Grace Sparks, who handcuffed the Lady Mustangs the night before in a 6-1 Game 2 win, with eight runs in the first three innings.
Popping the cork was Wilson, who struggled in the circle on Friday night. After Baileigh Burtis fanned on three pitches, Wilson drove an 0-1 offering over the center-field wall.
“It was huge, it sets the tone for us,” said Christa Williams-Yates, the Friendswood head coach. “We got out of that first inning and we jumped on it with ‘Nelle, and it just seemed we never looked back. That’s what we’re capable of.
“For her, I was proud for her because she had such a rough night mentally and emotionally. She’s a fighter. And then for her to come back and do that was amazing.”
Friendswood, which batted around, added two more in the first inning for a 3-0 lead. Chloe Riassetto later made it 6-0 in the second by slamming a three-run homer over the right field fence at Clear Lake High School for a 6-0 edge.
Burtis added a run-scoring single to cap a two-run third, and in the sixth, after Riassetto and Lainie Schaefer opened the frame with doubles, Schaefer was able to cross the plate on a wild pitch for the 10th run to end the contest.
Burtis, Wilson and Riassetto combined for seven hits and five RBI in the first three spots of the lineup.
Afterward, Friendswood did something it hadn’t done during the first two rounds of the UIL tournament — it broke its stoic business-like approach and celebrated. Next up for the Lady Mustangs is a matchup with No.1-rated Lake Creek.
“It’s fun to see it all come together,” said an emotional Williams-Yates, who starts three sophomores and three freshmen. “This is huge. It’s first time since I’ve been here that we’ve made it to the fourth round. It’s always been a tough road.
“This third round has always been our nemesis. Whether it’s been Barbers Hill for a couple of years, now Crosby. It was a hard-fought series.”
