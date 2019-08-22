FRIENDSWOOD
Galveston County football teams are getting their final tuneups in before the regular season begins next week, and that included the renewal of an old rivalry as Friendswood hosted a scrimmage against Dickinson at Henry Winston Stadium on Thursday.
The format of the scrimmage saw the teams play two regular quarters, which Dickinson won 19-0, and then run a series of untimed plays against each other.
“I liked that we flew around to the football,” Dickinson head coach John Snelson said. “I thought that we had good effort.”
Friendswood’s front seven, led by defensive ends Elliott Spiller and Matthew Reyes (each of whom recorded tackles for loss) and linebacker Dane Roenne (who had an interception), did a solid job of containing the Gators’ explosive offense for a good stretch of the scrimmage.
A nice goal-line stand by the Mustangs on the Gators’ second drive limited Dickinson to a 25-yard field goal from G.G. Rodriguez for a 3-0 lead.
“The defense is going to have to carry us because, offensively, we’re going to figure out what we’re going to hang our hat on,” Friendswood head coach Robert Koopmann said.
Ultimately, the Gators broke through in a major way at the beginning of the second quarter with Donovann Bradley slashing his way up the middle and sprinting for a 54-yard touchdown run.
Dickinson’s final two scores came with less than 2 minutes to play as Kai German hauled in a 35-yard TD reception from Mike Welch, and Rodriguez split the uprights on a 37-yard field goal as time expired.
“I thought he showed great poise,” Snelson said of Welch. “He’s ready to go.”
Dickinson’s defense held Friendswood to just two first downs that did not come by way of a defensive penalty.
Both teams start their regular seasons 7 p.m. next Friday at home. Dickinson hosts Richmond George Ranch at Sam Vitanza Stadium, and Friendswood will be back at Winston Stadium against Dayton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.