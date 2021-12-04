After tough starts to the tournament, both the Clear Falls Knights and Ball High Tors finished their stays at the 88th Carlisle-Krueger Classic tournament in strong fashion Saturday at Clear Creek High School’s Carlisle Field House.
Both teams went 2-0 Saturday, with the Knights clinching a gold bracket championship trophy via a 58-48 win over Montgomery Lake Creek, and the Tors securing bronze bracket hardware with a come-from-behind 60-55 win over Houston Madison.
“The guys did a very good job of picking themselves up,” said Clear Falls head boys basketball coach Bryan Shelton, whose Knights picked up their first win of the tournament Friday after an 0-2 start Thursday.
After defeating Texas City 56-52 earlier in the day Saturday, Clear Falls trailed early in its contest against the Lions, but a 10-0 run bookended by 3-pointers from Caden Maples and Zac Walters that spanned from late in the first quarter until early in the second saw the Knights take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish — although Lake Creek kept it close until the very end.
Lake Creek remained in striking distance with Clear Falls leading 47-42 midway into the fourth quarter, but a quick 6-0 spurt courtesy of two strong drives to the basket by Orlando Horton Jr. and an offensive rebound and put-back by Corey Kelly helped put the game to bed.
“We had a really good day today,” Shelton said. “Both of those teams are incredibly competitive and well coached.”
Leading the Knights were Horton (20 points), who earned all-tournament honors, and Javon Murray (10 points, 11 rebounds).
Top performers for the Lions were Jaxon Olvera (20 points), Jett Sutton (15 points) and Braedon Biggott (11 points).
With a 58-33 win earlier in the day over Lake Dallas putting them in the bronze bracket title match, the Tors worked hard to earn a lead in the fourth quarter and were able to fend off a scrappy Marlins team for the victory.
Trailing 27-15 through the first quarter, Ball High chipped away at its deficit to leave Madison protecting a 34-31 lead at the halftime break.
A 7-0 run in the third quarter led by five points from Joseph Cianfrini gave the Tors a 38-36 lead — their first lead of the game. The Marlins quickly built their lead back to 43-38, but led just 45-44 heading into the fourth quarter.
Tied 49-49 early in the final frame, a key moment for Ball High came when an and-1 converted by Donarius Collier and a put-back basket by Vernon Webb put the Tors ahead 54-49, and from there, they were able to keep the Marlins at bay.
“I thought it was very important for us to be able to regroup and get a couple wins under our belt,” Ball High head boys basketball coach Jerald Temple said. “Both of the teams we played were really good teams, and I thought we played a lot better and were a lot more focused. I’m pleased, but we’ve got a whole lot of work to do.”
Ball High was led by Joseph Cianfrini (who also earned all-tournament honors) with 17 points, Collier with 11 points, and William Cianfrini with eight points, six rebounds and six blocked shots.
Leading scorers for Madison were Jayden Gambrell with 16 points and Gerald Harper with 10 points.
The tournament’s two top-tier brackets were named after the tournament’s namesakes, with Flower Mound Marcus claiming the Krueger Bracket title at Clear Lake High School with a 47-43 win over Fort Bend Clements, and Coppell topping Strake Jesuit 43-32 back at Clear Creek High School to win the Carlisle Bracket.
After going 3-0 in pool play, the Clear Creek Wildcats’ bid to win the Carlisle Bracket ended with a 70-64 loss to Strake Jesuit.
The Crusaders never trailed in the game, although the Wildcats did give themselves a chance to win in the end.
With Strake Jesuit ahead 65-58 midway through the fourth quarter, Clear Creek put together a 6-1 run sparked by a steal and an and-1 by David Dry and continued with three made free throws from Nick Anderson to get within 66-64 with plenty of time to play. But, the offensive magic ended there, as Strake Jesuit closed out the win.
Anderson poured in 27 points to lead Clear Creek. Christian Umana added 10 points.
Leading a balanced Strake Jesuit side were Drew Aminashaun (17 points), Jace Posey (16 points), Jason Lin (14 points) and Drayton Jones (13 points, 10 rebounds).
The Clear Springs Chargers fell in the first round of the Krueger Bracket 48-46 before their third-place game against Clear Lake was canceled, with officials citing court conditions.
The Friendswood Mustangs logged a win over Houston Heights in the silver bracket before coming up short in the silver championship game 51-38 against Leander Glenn.
Clear Creek ended the day with a 61-46 defeat against Clear Brook in the Carlisle Bracket third-place game.
Texas City and Manvel agreed not to play their gold bracket third-place game because the two are set to square off in District 22-5A play 7 p.m. Tuesday at Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.