Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
NON-DISTRICT
Santa Fe 3, Nederland 2
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians picked up a hard-fought win at home in five sets Tuesday night at home, topping Nederland by the scores of 25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 22-25 and 15-10.
Top performers for Santa Fe were Kenzie Smith (20 kills, 24 digs, three aces), Dru Hawkins (12 kills, two blocks), Allie Walton (42 assists, 14 digs) and Emily Hardee (26 digs).
The Lady Indians return to District 22-5A action 6:30 p.m. Friday at Texas City.
Dickinson 3, Pasadena Dobie 0
PASADENA
The Dickinson Lady Gators excelled in their final non-district tune-up with a 25-20, 25-18, 25-16 sweep of Dobie on the road Tuesday night.
Leading the Lady Gators were Brandolyn Freeman (nine kills), Madison Spells (seven kills, three blocks), Callie Boone (seven kills, six digs), Elaina Spriggins (22 assists, five digs), Addison Stanley (seven digs) and Bailey Wilson (seven digs).
Dickinson opens District 24-6A play 6 p.m. Friday with a key matchup at home against Clear Falls.
DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES
Manvel 3, Ball High 0 (N/A)
Texas City at Baytown Sterling (postponed)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
