All-Galveston County baseball teams
FIRST TEAM
P- Jacob Rogers, Friendswood
P- Jordan Medellin, Bay Area Christian
P- Jacob Cyr, Santa Fe
P- Cory Patterson, Clear Springs
C- Dylan Maxcey, Friendswood
IF- Izaac Pacheco, Friendswood
IF- Parker Lee, Clear Springs
IF- Miguel Ortiz, Dickinson
IF- Albert Garza, Santa Fe
OF- Lane Brewster, Clear Creek
OF- Kyeler Thompson, Santa Fe
OF/P- Max Williams, Clear Falls
SECOND TEAM
P- Griffin Kasemeyer, Friendswood
P- Edwin Lue, Dickinson
P- Collin McKinney, Clear Creek
P- Jaxson Burch, Friendswood
C- Lino Nunez, Dickinson
IF- Jordan Boothe, Clear Springs
IF- Nicholas Smecca, Ball High
IF- Tristan Zarella, Clear Falls
IF- Sam Lampson, Clear Falls
OF- Jackson Farley, Clear Falls
OF- Justice Andrade, Clear Creek
OF- Grayson Thallman, Bay Area Christian
HONORABLE MENTION
P- Jacob Wingard, Clear Springs
P- Gehrig Schreiber, Clear Creek
P- Kameren Hardebeck, Texas City
P- Bryce Ryden, Clear Springs
P- Josh Wright, Clear Falls
P- Norman Jackson, Ball High
C- Joe Rodriguez, Clear Creek
C- Rhett Ostermeyer, Santa Fe
C- Hayden See, Clear Springs
IF- Matthew Johnson, Clear Creek
IF- Reed South, Friendswood
IF/P- Brandon Vassallo, Santa Fe
IF- Daniel Bell, Dickinson
IF- Lane Escamilla, Bay Area Christian
IF- Brock Knight, Clear Springs
IF- Devon Andrews, Friendswood
IF- Chase Bourgeois, Clear Falls
IF/P- Zevin Landry, Hitchcock
OF- Jose Vargas, Clear Springs
OF- Jeron Petterson, Clear Falls
OF- Luke Martin, Dickinson
OF- Tanner Park, Texas City
OF- Isaiah Winkler, Friendswood
OF- Renard Simmons, Ball High
OF- Kyle Fraser, Santa Fe
OF- Kaleb Walker, Hitchcock
OF/P- Brandon Connor, Hitchcock
DH- Michael Wright, Friendswood
