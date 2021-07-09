All-Galveston County baseball teams

FIRST TEAM

P- Jacob Rogers, Friendswood

P- Jordan Medellin, Bay Area Christian

P- Jacob Cyr, Santa Fe

P- Cory Patterson, Clear Springs

C- Dylan Maxcey, Friendswood

IF- Izaac Pacheco, Friendswood

IF- Parker Lee, Clear Springs

IF- Miguel Ortiz, Dickinson

IF- Albert Garza, Santa Fe

OF- Lane Brewster, Clear Creek

OF- Kyeler Thompson, Santa Fe

OF/P- Max Williams, Clear Falls

SECOND TEAM

P- Griffin Kasemeyer, Friendswood

P- Edwin Lue, Dickinson

P- Collin McKinney, Clear Creek

P- Jaxson Burch, Friendswood

C- Lino Nunez, Dickinson

IF- Jordan Boothe, Clear Springs

IF- Nicholas Smecca, Ball High

IF- Tristan Zarella, Clear Falls

IF- Sam Lampson, Clear Falls

OF- Jackson Farley, Clear Falls

OF- Justice Andrade, Clear Creek

OF- Grayson Thallman, Bay Area Christian

HONORABLE MENTION

P- Jacob Wingard, Clear Springs

P- Gehrig Schreiber, Clear Creek

P- Kameren Hardebeck, Texas City

P- Bryce Ryden, Clear Springs

P- Josh Wright, Clear Falls

P- Norman Jackson, Ball High

C- Joe Rodriguez, Clear Creek

C- Rhett Ostermeyer, Santa Fe

C- Hayden See, Clear Springs

IF- Matthew Johnson, Clear Creek

IF- Reed South, Friendswood

IF/P- Brandon Vassallo, Santa Fe

IF- Daniel Bell, Dickinson

IF- Lane Escamilla, Bay Area Christian

IF- Brock Knight, Clear Springs

IF- Devon Andrews, Friendswood

IF- Chase Bourgeois, Clear Falls

IF/P- Zevin Landry, Hitchcock

OF- Jose Vargas, Clear Springs

OF- Jeron Petterson, Clear Falls

OF- Luke Martin, Dickinson

OF- Tanner Park, Texas City

OF- Isaiah Winkler, Friendswood

OF- Renard Simmons, Ball High

OF- Kyle Fraser, Santa Fe

OF- Kaleb Walker, Hitchcock

OF/P- Brandon Connor, Hitchcock

DH- Michael Wright, Friendswood

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

