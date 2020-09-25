Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 3, Ball High 0
GALVESTON
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs moved to 2-0 in district play with a clean sweep of the Ball High Lady Tors on Friday, winning by the scores of 25-12, 25-12 and 25-13.
A balanced Friendswood offense was led by Alessandra Meoni (12 kills), Sarah Sitton (10 kills), Kate Bueche (seven kills), Isabella Thompson (six kills), Megan Hubbard (16 assists), Madelyn Qualey (six assists) and Anna Lippert (five assists).
Defense leaders for the Lady Mustangs were Ashlyn Svoboda (18 digs), Bueche (nine digs), Cierra Pesak (seven digs) and Sitton (five blocks).
Leading Ball High were Kari Nance (four kills), Maggie Farmer (four kills, three aces and Morgan Chaljub (16 digs).
Friendswood is back in action next with a non-district doubleheader at home 11 a.m. Saturday against Kingwood Park and Houston Memorial. Ball High returns to the court 6:30 p.m. Tuesday looking for its first district win of the young season at Baytown Lee.
Texas City 3, Baytown Lee 0
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings bounced back to log their first district win of the season with a dominant 25-9, 25-10, 25-12 sweep at home Friday against Baytown Lee.
Top performances for the Lady Stings came from Ashlynn Lewis (10 kills, three blocks), Bella Waggoner (seven kills, 13 digs), Veronica Victoria (seven kills, two blocks), Jayla Diaz-Medina (13 assists) and Macee Medina (24 digs).
Up next for Texas City will be a tough road test 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Manvel.
Manvel 3, Santa Fe 0
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians could not overcome a solid Manvel team, dropping the match in three sets 26-24, 25-13, 25-16 at home Friday night.
Leading the Lady Indians were Kenzie Smith (19 kills), Allie Walton (34 assists, 10 digs), Bethany Durant (seven kills, 16 digs), Freedom Stephenson (22 digs) and Are Montemayor (10 digs).
Santa Fe will be back on the court 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Baytown Sterling.
NON-DISTRICT
Pearland 3, Clear Creek 1
PEARLAND
The Clear Creek Wildcats were unable to get past a solid Pearland squad in Friday’s road game, as the Lady Oilers took a 25-22, 25-27, 25-15, 25-28 win.
Clear Creek was led by Bella Woodard (10 kills), Briana Zamora (27 digs), Alli Shemwell (18 assists, 16 digs) and Emma Boland (12 assists, nine digs).
The Wildcats’ next match will be 4 p.m. Saturday at home against College Station.
Dickinson 3, Pasadena Dobie 0
PASADENA
The Dickinson Lady Gators continued to build momentum this season with a strong road match Friday night and 25-12, 25-16, 25-21 sweep of Dobie.
Leading Dickinson were Emalee Allen (nine kills), Elaina Spriggins (20 assists, six digs) and Hannah Cavil (11 digs, three aces).
The Lady Gators are right back at it 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Baytown Sterling.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
