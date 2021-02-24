Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
Santa Fe 2, Friendswood 0
SANTA FE
In a pitchers' duel between two storied programs, Sidne Peters's complete game shutout gem guided Santa Fe to a win over Friendswood in Tuesday night's district softball opener.
The Lady Indians were able to break the scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth inning when Reese Reyna started the inning with a bunt single and then advanced to second on a Peters groundout.
Another bunt single, this time by Makenna Mitchell, allowed Reyna to score the game's first run, and then Mitchell used her legs to advance to second on the throw. After a passed ball allowing Mitchell to move to third base, Mitchell then stole home.
Before Santa Fe scored, the Lady Indians had runners in scoring position in the first and third innings with one out courtesy of Ciara Trahan, who finished 3-for-3 in the leadoff spot and also had three stolen bases.
Trahan had a leadoff single in the first and advanced to second on a groundout and a one-out single followed by a stolen base in the third but was left stranded both times.
The Lady Mustangs had scoring opportunities in the third and seventh innings.
In the top of the third, a three-base outfield error started the inning, but Chloe Riassetto was not able to score as Peters struck out the next two Friendswood batters and a groundout to escape the miscue.
After Peters retired seven batters in a row, a leadoff walk to KK Esparza followed by two strikeouts started the top of the seventh. Then a single advanced Esparza to second, but Peters struck out the final batter to end the game.
A two-out single in the fourth by Lanie Schaeffer was Friendswood’s second hit.
Pitching stats:
Santa Fe: Peters (7 innings, 14 strikeouts, 2 hits, 1 walk)
Friendswood: Riassetto (6 innings, 7 strikeouts, 7 hits, 1 earned run, 1 walk)
Mitchell finished 2-for-3 at the plate for the Lady Indians.
Both teams will be back in action on Friday as Santa Fe (1-0 in District 22-5A) travels to Manvel, and Friendswood (0-1) hosts Ball High (0-1). Both games are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Goose Creek Memorial 8, Ball High 4
GALVESTON
A five-run first inning for Goose Creek Memorial was too much for Ball High to overcome in their District 22-5A softball opener at home.
After the Lady Patriots had four consecutive runners reach base in a variety of ways (single, hit by pitch, single, walk) after one out, a costly two-out error allowed three more runs to score.
Ball High managed to score a run in the bottom of the first when Alexia Rosa worked a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a Stacey Lain sacrifice bunt.
During the next at-bat, Rosa moved to third on a passed ball and then scored on an error.
Three singles mixed in with three errors helped Goose Creek Memorial score three more runs in the top of the third inning to extend its lead to 8-1.
The Lady Tors tried to mount a two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh.
After Arianna Rodriguez singled on the first pitch, Adriana Lopez doubled to left and Rodriguez then crossed home on an error.
Reece Cammarn followed with a RBI triple and then scored on an error.
Rodriguez tied a game-high with two hits for Ball High.
Adriana Lopez pitched the final four innings of scoreless relief by striking out seven and allowing four hits for the Lady Tors.
Ball High (0-1 in District 22-5A) will have a tough challenge on the road against Friendswood (0-1) on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Other score:
La Porte 5, Texas City 3
