Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
BOYS DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 70, Clear Creek 60
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Gators put the final touches on their district championship run Tuesday night at home with a quality win over the Clear Creek Wildcats.
Leading the Gators were Seth Jones (20 points, six assists), Donovan Pointer (13 points) and PJ Williams (10 points, eight rebounds).
Player statistics for the Wildcats weren’t immediately available.
Dickinson (11-1 in district) will enter the postseason as 24-6A’s No. 1 playoff seed next week. Clear Creek (5-7) finishes its 2021-22 season just on the outside of the playoff race.
Clear Falls 89, Clear Brook 79
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights secured a runner-up finish in district by completing a season sweep of highly touted Clear Brook at home Tuesday night.
Clear Falls was led by Corey Kelly (20 points, 10 rebounds), Orlando Horton Jr. (20 points), Josh Moore (16 points, five assists), Luke Vidal (13 points) and Alex Matthews (12 points, nine rebounds).
The Knights (8-4 in district) await the final standings in District 23-6A to learn which team will be their first-round playoff foe next week.
Clear Lake 82, Clear Springs 77 (OT)
LEAGUE CITY
Clear Springs’ Allen Singleton and Clear Lake’s Alex Lee each put on huge performances for their respective teams, but it would be the Falcons who’d end their 2021-22 campaign on a high note with a road win Tuesday night over the playoff-bound Chargers.
Lee led all scorers with 37 points, while Clear Lake also got solid showings from Aidan Wood (15 points), Von Wells (12 points) and Travis Cowen (12 points).
Singleton finished with 32 points, while Dillon Delaney chipped in 10 points.
Clear Springs (6-6 in district) enter the postseason next week.
BOYS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES
Santa Fe 58, Baytown Lee 37
La Porte 59, Ball High 54
BOYS DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Hitchcock 87, Hempstead 31
BOYS TAPPS
O'Connell 77, Highlands Chinquapin Prep 21
GALVESTON
In their regular season finale Tuesday night at home, the O'Connell Buccaneers overwhelmed Chinquapin Prep early — posting a commanding 51-3 halftime lead — en route to victory.
Top performers for the Bucs were Raphfel Moss (18 points), Luke Waldrop (17 points), Khristian Johnson (14 points), Kyle Tan (nine points) and Khristopher Johnson (seven points).
O'Connell hosts its first-round playoff game against Mission Juan Diego Academy at 11 a.m. Saturday.
GIRLS TAPPS
O'Connell 56, Highlands Chinquapin Prep 23
GALVESTON
The O'Connell Lady Buccaneers rode a strong start to each half — out-scoring Chinquapin Prep a combined 31-6 in the first and third quarters — to claim victory in their regular season finale Tuesday night.
Re'Nae Horton led the charge for O'Connell with 18 points, followed by Ciara Quiroga with 11 points, Kimori Bates-Scurry with eight points and Marina Genro Sagarra with six points.
Up next is a home playoff game for the Lady Bucs, which will be 4:30 p.m. Friday against Alamo Macedonia Christian.
