Highlighted by three district champions, Galveston County will enter 10 soccer teams into the UIL bi-district playoffs Thursday and Friday. Here's who's playing who, when and where.
BOYS
• Friendswood (District 22-5A champion) vs. Port Arthur Memorial (District 21-5A No. 4 seed) — 5:30 p.m. Friday at Kyle White Stadium in Anahuac
• Clear Springs (District 24-6A runner-up) vs. Alief Taylor (District 23-6A No. 3 seed) — 7 p.m. Thursday at The Rig in Pearland
• Texas City (District 22-5A No. 3 seed) vs. Dayton (District 21-5A runner-up) — 7 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium in La Porte
• Dickinson (District 24-6A No. 4 seed) vs. Alief Elsik (District 23-6A champion) — 7 p.m. Friday at Alief ISD's LeRoy Crump Stadium
GIRLS
• Friendswood (District 22-5A champion) vs. Port Arthur Memorial (District 21-5A No. 4 seed) — 7 p.m. Thursday at Ray Maddry Memorial Stadium in Channelview
• Clear Springs (District 24-6A champion) vs. Pearland Dawson (District 23-6A No. 4 seed) — 7 p.m. Friday at Challenger Columbia Stadium
• Texas City (District 22-5A runner-up) vs. Vidor (District 21-5A No. 3 seed) — 7 p.m. Friday at Abshier Stadium in Deer Park
• Clear Falls (District 24-6A runner-up) vs. Pearland (District 23-6A No. 3 seed) — TBA Friday at Manvel High School
• Santa Fe (District 22-5A No. 4 seed) vs. Nederland (District 21-5A champion) — 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kyle White Stadium in Anahuac
• Clear Creek (District 24-6A No. 4 seed) vs. Brazoswood (District 23-6A champion) — 7 p.m. Friday at Brazoswood High School
