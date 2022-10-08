HOUSTON
Even without their Golden Tornado Marching Band in attendance, the Ball High School Tornadoes continued its march through District 9-5A-I as it trampled the Houston Austin Mustangs 76-0 Saturday night at Barnett Stadium.
The Tors began the game with a 60-yard return by Aiven Coleman. Coleman then ran in from 10 yards out and scored the Tors' first touchdown to put the Tors up 7-0 with 11:38 left in the first quarter.
After a defensive sack by Chance Bailey, the Tor defense forced the Mustangs to punt and started its second drive on the Mustangs 35-yard line. After a couple of runs by running back Justis Thomas, the Tors were up 14-0 with 7:55 left in the first quarter.
The Tornado defense kept up its stingy attack after a Jonah Williams interception in which he ran in for another Tor touchdown to put the Tors up 20-0 after a missed PAT by Tor kicker Ramon Carrillo with 6:51 left in the first quarter.
Tor wideout, Connor O’Donohoe caught a 20-yard pass from quarterback Seth Williams, and then the Tors went up 27-0 after a 30-yard touchdown by wide receiver Arentheis Winn.
Jonah Williams had another return for 48 yards which put the Tors up 34-0, followed by an unintentional onside kick by the Tors whose offense was then ran by backup quarterback Will Cianfrini, who scored on a quarterback keeper that put the Tors up 41-0 as time expired in the first quarter.
A running clock ensued with eight minutes left in the second quarter after the Tors went up 48-0 after the Mustangs punt attempt flew over the kicker's head into the Tors endzone for a fumble recovery by Bailey. O’Donohoe then ran for a 53-yard touchdown to put the Tors up 55-0 at the half.
In the second half, the Tors offense picked up where it left off and running back Coleman ran in a Tornado touchdown for 50 yards to put the Tors up 62-0 with 6:32 left in the third quarter with a run by Will Leach from the Mustangs 9-yard line.
Isaiah Levine ran for a 50-yard scramble inside Mustang territory, and then the Tors scored once again at the beginning of the fourth quarter to put the Tors up 69-0.
The Tors' final score of the game was a 54-yard scamper by Thomas to put the Tornadoes up 76-0.
The Tors defense didn’t allow the Mustangs to make any first downs and their offense didn’t pass midfield the entire game.
The Tors next game, which will be its homecoming, play Houston Milby at 7 p.m. Friday at Courville Stadium.
