Dickinson and Clear Creek headlined the superlatives as several Galveston County high school boys basketball individuals were honored in the recently released 24-6A all-district awards.

Dickinson junior guard Tramon Mark was a unanimous choice for district most valuable player, and Gators head coach Jason Wilson was picked as coach of the year. For Clear Creek, senior forward Calen Anderson was unanimously named defensive player of the year, and freshman guard Seth Jones received newcomer of the year honors.

The rest of the county’s all-district accolades are listed below.

CLEAR CREEK

First team: F Hunter Smith, senior

Second team: G Maurice Pinnock, sophomore; F Tieras Barron, senior

CLEAR FALLS

Second team: G Dorian Mason, senior; F Francesco Cicalese, senior

CLEAR SPRINGS

First team: F Terrence Woodson, senior

Second team: F Garrett Rooker, junior; F Kyle Burt, senior

DICKINSON

First team: G Deuce Guidry, junior (unanimous)

Second team: F Jalen Wydermyer, senior; F Jabari Miller, junior

