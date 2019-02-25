Dickinson and Clear Creek headlined the superlatives as several Galveston County high school boys basketball individuals were honored in the recently released 24-6A all-district awards.
Dickinson junior guard Tramon Mark was a unanimous choice for district most valuable player, and Gators head coach Jason Wilson was picked as coach of the year. For Clear Creek, senior forward Calen Anderson was unanimously named defensive player of the year, and freshman guard Seth Jones received newcomer of the year honors.
The rest of the county’s all-district accolades are listed below.
CLEAR CREEK
First team: F Hunter Smith, senior
Second team: G Maurice Pinnock, sophomore; F Tieras Barron, senior
CLEAR FALLS
Second team: G Dorian Mason, senior; F Francesco Cicalese, senior
CLEAR SPRINGS
First team: F Terrence Woodson, senior
Second team: F Garrett Rooker, junior; F Kyle Burt, senior
DICKINSON
First team: G Deuce Guidry, junior (unanimous)
Second team: F Jalen Wydermyer, senior; F Jabari Miller, junior
