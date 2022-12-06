Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
NON-DISTRICT
Clear Springs 43, North Shore 36
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers shrugged off a sluggish first half and closed with strong defense to take a home win over North Shore on Tuesday night.
Trailing 20-18 at halftime, the Chargers nearly matched their entire first-half total in the third quarter, taking a 35-32 lead into the final period. From there, Clear Springs clamped down to hold the Mustangs to just four points in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Alec Belter provided a key offensive spark, scoring all 13 of his team-high points total in the second half — including nine points in the pivotal third quarter. David Emelife chipped in nine points — all in the first half — for the Chargers.
Up next, Clear Springs hits the road to take on Alief Taylor at 7 p.m. next Tuesday.
Texas City 57, Stafford 56
STAFFORD
The Texas City Stings came away with a win in a nail-biter Tuesday night on the road against Stafford.
Clovis McCain led the Stings with 26 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Glenn Parker added eight points and six rebounds, while Tristen Blackmon finished with eight points, as well.
Texas City will next be traveling to compete in the Decatur Classic tournament to be held Thursday through Saturday.
Clear Falls 60, Bellaire 53
LEAGUE CITY
With more than half their points coming from standout guard Orlando Horton Jr., the Clear Falls Knights defended their home floor Tuesday night with a quality win over Bellaire.
Horton finished with 31 points and five rebounds, while Corey Kelly added seven points and 11 rebounds.
Clear Falls returns to action 7 p.m. Friday at Manvel.
Friendswood 62, Richmond Foster 53
RICHMOND
The Friendswood Mustangs pulled out an impressive road win Tuesday night over a talented Foster team.
Leading the Mustangs were Dyllan Baker (17 points), Ben Burke (13 points) and Luke Ballard (12 points).
Friendswood will be back on the court this Thursday through Saturday at the Tuloso-Midway Tournament.
O’Connell 88, Cristo Rey Jesuit 63
HOUSTON
An electric start saw the O’Connell Buccaneers pick up a solid road victory Tuesday night over Cristo Rey Jesuit.
The Bucs built a commanding 56-31 lead going into the halftime intermission, and cruised to the win from there.
Leading the way were Nic Alexander (28 points), Braylyn Johnigan (24 points), Khristian Johnson (19 points, eight assists) and Kristopher Johnson (nine points, 11 rebounds).
O’Connell returns to the hardwood to host the O’Connell Gulf Coast Classic tournament this Thursday through Friday.
Other score:
Clear Creek 47, Pearland 39
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
