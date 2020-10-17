LEAGUE CITY
Clear Falls’ standout senior outside hitter Mia Johnson doesn’t exactly need a whole lot of room to put a volleyball to the floor with one of her powerful swings, but with her teammates attacking from all angles, she had wide open spaces in a Knights victory Saturday afternoon.
“We were getting all of our hitters involved, so that definitely helps when we switch up on offense, and it creates splits in the blocks, so all of our hitters were getting kills,” said Johnson, whose 13 kills, 11 digs and four aces Saturday led the Knights. “That creates a big hole in the block, so I have a bunch of room, almost the whole court, to attack the ball.”
The Clear Falls Knights unleashed their arsenal of attackers to overwhelm the Clear Brook Wolverines in a 25-18, 25-7, 25-13 home sweep.
Clear Falls never trailed in the first set, but Clear Brook kept the score close until a 6-1 run by the Knights gave them a solid 20-14 lead. A kill apiece from Johnson, Rachel Brown and Nicole Sherfield, and an ace each from Johnson and Gracie Lewis fueled the key run. A big block from Sherfield went for set point.
The emphatic ending to the first set set the stage for a second set in which Clear Falls’ offense found a groove that few defenses could match. The Knights went on a scorching 14-1 run to open up a 15-3 lead, and the contributions came from everywhere — two kills from Brown, a block and a kill from Sheffield, two aces from Lewis, a kill from Johnson in the back row, and a kill at the net from Kade Thomas.
“They were all playing for each other, and they were all on the same page, which helps a lot,” Clear Falls head volleyball coach Alison Williams said. “Having everyone involved helps open up a lot of things, especially for our outsides.”
The Knights ended the dominant second set with five straight points, including two kills from Thomas (one of which was set point), a kill from Blakely Montgomery and an ace from Johnson.
“Our passing was definitely great, so that helped a bunch in getting our offense going,” Johnson said about the second set.
Clear Brook led 8-6 early in the third set, but the Knights responded by outpacing the Wolverines 15-3 to put the match away. Four of the first five points of Clear Falls’ run came by way of Johnson kills, and after the first of two kills from Marlee Maixner during the run, Johnson added an ace to boot. Thomas and Sherfield each had a block, and Brown had two kills during the run. Another Brown kill went for match point.
Aside from Johnson’s effort, Clear Falls’ team leaders in the win over Clear Brook included Brown and Sherfield with nine kills apiece, Lewis with 11 digs and three aces, and Montgomery with 35 assists.
Up next for Clear Falls (7-0 in district) is a much anticipated District 24-6A showdown 6 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Springs (5-0) with both teams entering the match undefeated in district play.
“We are very excited,” Johnson said. “We cannot wait to play them. We definitely have been preparing for a while now, and now we’ll get to play them.”
