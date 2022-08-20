Playing in different brackets based on their performances in pool play on Day 1 of the tournament, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs, Dickinson Lady Gators and Santa Fe Lady Indians all finished the knockout stage of the Lady Gator Classic in respectable fashion Saturday at the Absolute Volleyball Academy facility.
A 3-0 showing in their pool Thursday put Friendswood in the coveted gold bracket, where the Lady Mustangs ultimately won third place in the tournament.
The Lady Mustangs took a thrilling 25-23, 22-25, 25-14 win over Humble Summer Creek in the gold bracket’s first round to advance to the semifinals. A highlight of the match was an eye-popping 11-0 run that ballooned Friendswood’s lead from 13-12 to 24-12 in the deciding third set.
“In the third set, we played great,” Friendswood head volleyball head coach Sarah Paulk said about her team’s strong finish to the opening match. “They played our game rather than messing around."
In the gold bracket semifinals, district rival Manvel awaited, and, on this day, were too much for the Lady Mustangs to overcome, as the Lady Mavericks punched their tickets to the tournament’s championship match with a 25-20, 25-19 victory.
In the finals, it would be Barbers Hill that would claim the championship with an exciting three-set win.
Friendswood bounced back in strong fashion for its third-place finish in the tournament with a 25-22, 25-20 win over Richmond Foster. Earning all-tournament honors for the Lady Mustangs were Megan Hubbard and Sydney Gibson.
After struggling to a 1-2 showing Thursday, hosts Dickinson entered the tournament’s bronze bracket, but made the most of it by sweeping its way to the bronze bracket championship. The path to victory for the Lady Gators, who also won a home match Friday, on Saturday saw them log wins over Fort Bend Hightower (25-14, 25-15), La Porte (25-15, 25-21) and Goose Creek Memorial (25-18, 25-16).
“Thursday, we were kind of disappointed as a group with how we played, but I told them that night that things can change quickly in volleyball; we can go from having a bad day to going on a 4-0 run,” Dickinson head volleyball coach Kati Farias said.
“So, after our win last night and today, that’s exactly what we did," Farias continued. "We set a goal the other night, and they accomplished it today. So, I’m proud of them.”
Dickinson’s Addison Stanley earned all-tournament team honors for helping lead her team to the bronze bracket title.
Santa Fe went 2-1 on Thursday to earn a spot in the silver bracket, and with wins over Pasadena Dobie (25-16, 25-16) and Needville (25-15, 25-13) made it to the silver bracket championship match.
But, there they ran into a tough Katy Paetow team, which topped the Lady Indians by the scores of 25-18 and 25-21. Bre Montemayor earned a spot on the all-tournament team for Santa Fe.
All three teams will be back in action on the road 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Friendswood makes the short trip to Pearland, Dickinson will be at Alvin, and Santa Fe makes the trek to Shadow Creek.
