League champion Friendswood and runner-up Texas City combined to rack up six of the seven superlative awards in the 22-5A postseason girls soccer honors.
Lady Mustangs senior Olivia Rhodes, who broke the program’s single-season goals scored record this year with a whopping 47 goals, was a clear choice for district most valuable player.
Also for Friendswood, senior Yosi Bouslog was named defensive player of the year, freshman Emma Saldana was newcomer of the year, and head coach Laura Peter was coach of the year.
Lady Stings sophomore sensation Amanda Valdez was picked as co-offensive player of the year, and senior Gabby Bjerke was goalkeeper of the year.
Other honorees from each Galveston County team were as follows.
FRIENDSWOOD
Victoria Davis, sophomore (first team); Madysen Lutz, senior (first team); Pumarie Madden, sophomore (first team); Maya Palitz, freshman (first team); Emma Sutherland, senior (first team); Sami Brown, junior (second team); Caitlin Green, junior (second team); Lindsey Hudson, junior (second team); Katie Reyes, junior (second team); Amery Saldana, junior (second team); Cessia Amaya, senior (honorable mention); Rhianna Spong, senior (honorable mention); Mikayla Wiest, junior (honorable mention)
TEXAS CITY
Skylar Hernandez, sophomore (first team); Amber Snarr, junior (first team); Savannah Summers, sophomore (first team); Karissa Victoria, senior (first team); Azul Duran, junior (second team); Brooklyn Gallagher, senior (second team); Kendall Lewis, sophomore (second team); Jasmine Paz, sophomore (second team); Allison Alaniz, junior (honorable mention); Deborah Jaegar, junior (honorable mention); Yessenia Peraza, senior (honorable mention)
SANTA FE
Emma Cerda, freshman (first team); Mia Peloquin, junior (first team); Bailey Williams, freshman (first team); Gabrielle Bilek, senior (second team); Ella Hoke, junior (second team); Erin Werner, junior (second team); Tania Barajas, senior (honorable mention); Morgan Horn, junior (honorable mention); Sam Marek, senior (honorable mention)
BALL HIGH
Emeline Howrey, sophomore (first team); Kelly Jordan, junior (first team); Elycia Cooley, freshman (second team); Marie Louise Livanec, senior (second team); Madison Letsos, junior (honorable mention); Yeimi Medina, junior (honorable mention); Tea Moreno, sophomore (honorable mention)
