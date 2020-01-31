Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 47, Dickinson 32
DICKINSON
The Clear Springs Chargers locked down on defense in the third quarter to pull away for a road victory Friday against the Dickinson Lady Gators.
Leading 25-20 at halftime, the Chargers held Dickinson without a field goal in the third quarter, which they won 13-1 to take a solid 38-21 lead into the final period.
Top performances from Clear Springs came from Kenna Gibson (13 points, six rebounds, four blocks), Colbrina Flowers (nine points), D’Nae Johnson (nine points, three steals), Niyah Johnson (11 rebounds) and Kylie Minter (four steals).
Player statistics for Dickinson were not immediately available.
Both teams will be back in action 7 p.m. Tuesday. Clear Springs (9-0 in District 24-6A) hosts Alvin (2-7), while Dickinson (3-7) will be at Clear Brook (2-7).
Other scores:
Clear Creek 45, Clear Lake 32
Alvin 45, Clear Falls 38
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 49, Galena Park 32
GALVESTON
Still without injured star Bebe Galloway, the Ball High Lady Tors still managed to cruise to a win over Galena Park at home Friday.
The Lady Tors started off strong by winning the first quarter 18-3 before taking a 29-19 lead into the halftime break, and in the second half just continued to pull away en route to the victory.
Leading Ball High were Ari Smith (12 points, nine rebounds, six steals, two blocks), Katie Carter (12 points, five rebounds, five steals), Jazmyn Gilbert (11 points, 19 rebounds [15 offensive rebounds]) and Bria Holmes (10 points, five rebounds).
The Lady Tors (6-4 in District 22-5A) will have a key matchup next on the schedule when they will play at Crosby (6-4).
Baytown Lee 49, Texas City 44
BAYTOWN
The Texas City Lady Stings’ path to the playoffs hit a roadblock Friday night as Lee scored an upset victory.
Jade Guice was the high point scorer for Texas City with 18 points.
The Lady Stings (6-4 in District 22-5A) will play at home 7 p.m. Tuesday against Goose Creek Memorial (8-2).
DISTRICT 24-4A SCORE
Columbia 37, La Marque 29
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
