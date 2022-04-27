LEAGUE CITY
Wednesday night’s softball playoff opener came down to poise under pressure — of which Clear Springs’ veteran team has no shortage following a regional final run in 2021.
The Chargers began their 2022 playoff campaign by overcoming a three-run deficit in their final two innings at the plate to win Game 1 of their best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district series against Alvin Shadow Creek 4-3 on their home field.
“The leadership has continued to be huge all year long, and this year, it’s a team that refuses to lay down against a really good team,” said Clear Springs head softball coach Jennifer Knight, who earned career victory No. 200 with the win.
Trailing 3-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, birthday girl Ashley Walker got Clear Springs’ rally started with a lead-off single, stole second base, tagged up and moved to third on a fly out, and scored on an RBI double walloped by Eryn Polite.
Speedster Emma King then singled and hustled to second base on the throw to hold Polite at third, and a pair of unfortunately timed errors for the Lady Sharks allowed Polite and King to score and tie the game 3-3.
“That’s why I wanted to start it off for my team — it really let us get up and get pumped,” Walker said. “We just needed a little pick-me-up.”
Anna Soles got the bottom of the sixth off to an explosive start by lining a triple down the right-field line, and after a groundout kept Soles at third, Walker came through with the go-ahead knock, driving Soles home on an RBI sacrifice fly.
“I knew I had to jump on the first strike I got, and just square up on the ball,” Walker said.
Shadow Creek started the game fast with Moriah Polar leading off the top of the first with a single and scoring on an RBI triple smacked by Jillian Gutierrez for a 1-0 lead.
In the top of the fifth, Polar got a two-out rally started with a bunt single, stole second base and scored on Gutierrez’s RBI double hit down the left-field line. After Holly Vollman extended the inning with a walk, Celeste Luna gave the Lady Sharks a 3-0 lead by driving in Gutierrez with an RBI single.
Chargers ace Emma Strood (7 innings, six hits, three earned runs, two walks, 16 strikeouts) picked up the win in the circle, and struck out seven of the final eight batters she faced to close out the game in dominant fashion.
“She’s a great finisher, she’s a great leader and teammate, and she just continues to do work,” Knight said.
The series will resume with Game 2 at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Shadow Creek High School.
