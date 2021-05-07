Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball bi-district playoffs
REGION III-6A
Clear Springs 5, Alvin Shadow Creek 1
BAYTOWN
The Clear Springs Chargers started strong and finished strong for a 5-1 win over Shadow Creek in Game 1 of their best-of-three bi-district playoff series Friday night at Baytown Lee High School.
Clear Springs put three runs on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning on a two-out RBI single from Jordan Boothe followed by a two-run double raked by Hayden See.
In the top of the seventh, a two-out walk drawn by Jose Vargas proved costly for the Sharks, as Parker Lee padded the Chargers’ lead in the next at-bat with a two-run home run blasted to left field.
Shadow Creek’s lone run came after a leadoff triple and RBI sac fly in the bottom of the seventh, but Clear Springs starting pitcher Jacob Wingate finished his complete game outing by inducing a pair of pop outs.
Wingard was rock-solid on the mound for the Chargers, surrendering just four hits, four walks and the one earned run with four strikeouts in his seven innings of work.
Booth (2-for-2) had a multi-hit game for Clear Springs.
The Chargers will look for the playoff sweep in Game 2 of the series 1 p.m. Saturday back at Lee. If the Sharks force a Game 3, that game will begin 30 minutes after Game 2 ends.
Strake Jesuit 7, Dickinson 3 (9 innings)
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Gators rallied from behind in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extra innings, but a four-run top of the ninth from Strake Jesuit was too much to overcome as the Crusaders swept the teams’ Region III-6A bi-district playoff series Friday night at Dickinson High School.
Strake Jesuit drew first blood with a run apiece in the top of the second and top of the third, but the Gators tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth.
Lino Nunez and Daniel Bell got things started with back-to-back singles to start the frame, and both runners tagged up and moved into scoring position on a fly out. Courtesy runner Peyton Young scored on a passed ball, and then Bell scored on an RBI sac fly.
A Crusaders run in the top of the seventh put Dickinson on the brink of defeat, but the Gators forced extra innings in the bottom of the seventh when the game-tying run scored on an error with two outs.
Bell (2-for-4) and Korey Cooper (2-for-3) had multi-hit games for Dickinson.
REGION III-5A
Santa Fe 6, Crosby 0
CROSBY
The Santa Fe Indians got a pitching gem from Jacob Cyr and some timely hitting to take Game 1 of their best-of-three Region III-5A bi-district playoff series on Crosby’s home turf Friday night.
Santa Fe struck early with a three-run top of the first inning on an RBI triple from Kyeler Thompson, and RBI single from Brice Smith and an RBI sac fly from Jackson Stroud.
The Indians then padded their lead in the top of the fourth on a three-run home run crushed by Brandon Vassallo.
Cyr lost a no-hit bid in the bottom of the seventh inning, but he finished the game for a complete-game shutout. Cyr struck out six batters and walked five.
The series shifts to Santa Fe for Game 2, as the Indians will look for a sweep 1 p.m. Saturday. If needed, Game 3 will take place 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.
Friendswood 5, Nederland 0
NEDERLAND
Friendswood used a big two-out rally and rode the pitching gem of Jacob Rogers to defeat Nederland 5-0 in Game 1 of the best-of-three bi-district series that was played at Nederland High School.
After two quick outs to start the top of the fifth, Reed South and Kevin Newkirk connected on back-to-back first-pitch singles.
Then the next two batters (Isaiah Winkler and Izaac Pacheco) followed with two walks, with Pacheco collecting an RBI for the first run of the game.
Dylan Maxcey then smashed a bases-clearing double to left, and Boots Landry drove him in with a single.
The final 14 batters of the game were retired after the Landry run-scoring hit.
Rogers allowed only two baserunners (two singles), struck out seven and sent down the final 13 Bulldog batters in his complete-game shutout.
Landry had a game-high two hits for the Mustangs.
Friendswood (25-0) will continue the series against Nederland (18-13) 1 p.m. Saturday at Friendswood. If a Game 3 game is needed, it will be played 30 minutes after Game 2 ends at Bobby Black Field.
