LA PORTE
A big first-half surge gave the Atascocita Lady Eagles a sizable lead that they would not relinquish in a 63-45 win over the Clear Springs Chargers in Saturday afternoon’s Region III-6A area playoff game at La Porte High School.
Chargers head girls basketball coach Pam Crawford felt her squad was simply out-played by Atascocita in the second-round playoff match.
“We tried to battle, but I can’t blame it on anything other than Atascocita out-played us,” Crawford said.
Clear Springs got off to a solid start to the game, opening with a 3-pointer swished by Mariam Light and getting six points in the paint from Niyah Johnson en route to jumping out to a 12-7 lead at the 2:28 mark of the first quarter.
But, Atascocita out-scored Clear Springs 21-2 after that to take control of the game.
The Lady Eagles closed the first quarter with 10 unanswered points capped off in style with a 3-pointer drained by Blake Matthews.
A nice post move from Johnson for two points only temporarily halted the Lady Eagles’ momentum, as they reeled off 11 more unchecked points after Johnson’s basket.
Robin Whitehead led Atascocita’s run with eight points — including the first six — and Kori Fenner banked in a 3-pointer as the Lady Eagles pulled away with a 28-14 lead midway through the second quarter.
Atascocita led 34-21 at halftime, and pushed the lead to 47-33 heading into the final frame. A strong drive to the hoop by Whitehead gave the Lady Eagles their largest lead of the game at 55-35 2:08 into the fourth quarter.
“We tried, but then it got out of hand and went to a level where we couldn’t shift gears,” Crawford said. “We couldn’t get it. We just took ourselves completely out of it.”
Johnson had an excellent effort in her final game in a Chargers uniform with a team-high 13 points, 20 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Light and Kenna Gibson each chipped in nine points, and Kylie Minter finished with eight points. Rounding out Clear Springs’ scoring was Colbrina Flowers with four points and Kylenn Tolopka with two points.
Whitehead poured in 30 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Atascocita. Matthews added 16 points and six rebounds, and Fenner had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Tamya Tennant led the Lady Eagles in rebounds with 11 boards to go along with four points, and Layla Smith rounded out the scoring with two points.
Clear Springs loses 10 seniors from this season’s team, including starters Johnson and Flowers.
“Those girls are going to be missed,” Crawford said. “We do have some good ones coming back, and I think next year will make a big difference for them."
