Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
GIRLS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 36, Texas City 26
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors recovered from a tough loss Tuesday to grind out a low-scoring win Friday night at home against rival Texas City.
Ball High built a 24-12 halftime lead, and both teams found points hard to come by in the third quarter, which the Lady Tors won, 4-3. The Lady Stings showed no quit by winning the fourth quarter, but could not overcome the big deficit.
Bebe Galloway led Ball High with 12 points, followed closely by Ariana Smith with 10 points.
Tahjea Smith had a game-high 16 points for Texas City.
Both teams are back in action 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Lady Tors (7-2 in district) host Santa Fe (4-5), while the Lady Stings (3-6) will be back at home against Baytown Lee (1-8).
Other score:
Santa Fe 71, Galena Park 49
DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES
Clear Creek 61, Dickinson 23
Clear Falls 57, Clear Brook 37
(Open) Clear Springs
TAPPS
O’Connell 48, Houston Briarwood 13 (Jan. 17)
HOUSTON
After suffering their first district set-back Tuesday, the O’Connell Lady Buccaneers rebounded in a big way with a romp on the road Thursday night against Briarwood.
Re’Nae Horton led O’Connell with 13 points, followed closely by Leslie Rodriguez with 11 points. Alyce Walker-Como added eight points, and Ansley McCulloch had six points.
Up next for the Lady Bucs (2-1 in district) is a home game 2 p.m. Saturday against Huntsville Alpha Omega.
BOYS
DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES
Friendswood 51, Goose Creek Memorial 48
Galena Park 53, Santa Fe 51
TAPPS
O’Connell 67, Houston Briarwood 34 (Jan. 17)
HOUSTON
A balanced scoring effort helped the O’Connell Buccaneers make easy work of Briarwood on the road Thursday night
Christian Quinn and Charles Jones led O’Connell with 15 points apiece. Joseph Orrell logged 10 points, Trey Cotton and Chris Horton each tallied eight points, and Noah Bova had six points.
The Bucs (3-1 in district) will have a tough test in front of them next when they host state-ranked Huntsville Alpha Omega at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
