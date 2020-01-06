Headlined by three first-teamers, nine Hitchcock Bulldogs players earned District 13-3A-I all-district football honors.
The Bulldogs’ lone first team player on offense was senior wide receiver Pacey Jones. On defense, sophomore defensive end Matt Fleming and senior outside linebacker Jaelen Sims were first-teamers. Jones also was named a first team safety.
Receiving second team honors for Hitchcock were sophomore quarterback Christian Dorsey, freshman fullback JaMarcus Davis, senior offensive lineman Micah Bumganger, senior defensive end Kelvin York-Norman, junior defensive tackle Mikal Bryan and junior inside linebacker Stephen Morales. Morales also was named an all-district utility player.
