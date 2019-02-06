Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
BOYS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 61, Baytown Lee 48
GALVESTON
The Ball High Tors bounced back from just their second district loss of the season with an impressive win over a tough Lee team Tuesday night.
Leading 31-27 at the half, the Tors added to their lead with their best defensive quarter in the third (won, 12-8) before finishing off the Ganders with their best offensive quarter in the fourth (won, 18-13).
Nigel Green shot 6-for-10 from the field to lead Ball High in scoring with 12 points. Not far behind were Darion Henry and Tyler Polzin with 11 points apiece. Also helping the effort were Nehemiah Noel (eight points, five rebounds, two steals), Trevon Turner (eight points, five rebounds, two steals), Giovanni Janke (six points, six rebounds) and Terry Webb (three points, nine rebounds).
The Tors (10-2 in district) will be back on the court 7 p.m. Friday at Goose Creek Memorial (N/A).
Friendswood 58, Crosby 40
CROSBY
The Friendswood Mustangs clinched at least a third-place finish in the district standings as they scored a decisive road victory over Crosby on Tuesday.
Thomas Hamre led the Mustangs with 14 points, while Izaac Pacheco added 11 points.
Friendswood (9-3 in district) will look to keep the positive momentum going 7 p.m. Friday at Baytown Lee (5-7).
Texas City 75, Santa Fe 54
SANTA FE
The Texas City Stings did not loosen their grip on their first place standing in district, taking care of business on the road Tuesday against the Santa Fe Indians.
Texas City exploded for 27 points in the first quarter and a 13-point lead at the end of the frame, and were simply off and running from there.
The Stings were led by Caden McKenzie (six 3-pointers) with 20 points and six steals, Dayton Booker with 13 points and six steals, and Nairobi Watson II with 10 points.
Player statistics for Santa Fe were not immediately available.
Both teams return to action 7 p.m. Friday. The Stings (11-1 in district) host Galena Park, while the Indians (1-11) remain on their home floor against Crosby (6-6).
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 60, Clear Springs 50
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats ensured they will finish no worse than third in the district standings, while putting the Clear Springs Chargers on the brink of missing the postseason with their road win Tuesday.
A slow start for Clear Springs saw Clear Creek end the first quarter ahead, 16-7, and the Wildcats were able to fend off the Chargers for the remainder of the game.
Calen Anderson led the Wildcats with 16 points. Tieras Barron had 13 points, Maurice Pinnock added 12 points, and Hunter Smith chipped in 10 points.
Leading the Chargers were Garrett Rooker with 18 points, Terrence Woodson with 14 points and Kyle Burt with nine points.
Both teams are back on the court 7 p.m. Friday. Clear Creek (8-2 in district) makes the trip to Clear Brook (4-6). Clear Springs (4-7) will be rooting for a win plus a Wildcats victory Friday, closing the regular season at home against Clear Falls (1-9).
Dickinson 77, Alvin 62
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Gators had three players score 20 or more points as they defended their home floor Tuesday night against Alvin.
Jabari Miller led the Gators with 24 points and seven rebounds. Not far behind was Deuce Guidry with 23 points and five assists, and Tramon Mark logged a double-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds, while adding five assists and three steals.
Dickinson (10-0 in district) will face a major step up in competition when the team hosts Clear Lake (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
(Open) Clear Falls
TAPPS
O’Connell 80, Houston Briarwood 36
GALVESTON
In their final home game of the season Tuesday, the O’Connell Buccaneers defeated Briarwood to clinch a playoff spot and send their fans home happy.
Joseph Orrell led the way for O’Connell with 22 points. Christian Quinn added 17 points, Charles Jones had 15 points, and Cullen Doyle chipped in 10 points.
The Bucs (6-3 in district) close out the regular season in what should be a playoff primer at Huntsville Alpha Omega (9-1).
GIRLS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 44, Baytown Lee 22
BAYTOWN
The Ball High Lady Tors did what they needed to do Tuesday to finish the regular season as tri-champions of District 22-5A with a road win over Lee.
Ball High finished each half strong to secure the win. After a 9-9 stalemate in the first quarter, the Lady Tors held Lee to just one point in the second quarter to take a 17-10 lead into the halftime break. Ball High edged the Lady Ganders, 6-5, in the third quarter before putting them away by erupting for 21 points in the final frame.
Ariana Smith was the best thing going for the Lady Tors’ offense, scoring nearly half of her team’s points with 21. Bebe Galloway finished with nine points and eight rebounds, while Brianca Houston logged eight points and 12 rebounds, and Lexie LaForte added six points and 10 rebounds.
Ball High (12-2 in district), Friendswood (12-2) and Goose Creek Memorial (12-2) will decide either between playing a tournament among themselves or simply flipping a coin to determine at which seed each will enter the playoffs, according to Lady Tors head coach Amanda King.
Texas City 61, Santa Fe 41
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings ended their 2018-19 campaign on a positive note, with a strong win over the Santa Fe Lady Indians at home Tuesday night.
After a back-and-forth first half saw the Lady Indians enter the halftime break with a 26-25 lead, the Lady Stings came out on fire to start the second half, dominating the third quarter by the score of 22-5 and then finishing things off by winning the fourth quarter, 14-10.
Tahjea Smith had an outstanding effort for Texas City, putting up 24 points and grabbing 21 rebounds to go along with four assists. Kelsey Lattimore chipped in 12 points, five rebounds and five steals, while Amauri Wyatt chipped in 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Coral Kovacevich corralled 10 rebounds to go along with four points.
Leading Santa Fe was Katy Lackey with 17 points and Caitlyn Garza with 12 points.
Texas City and Santa Fe split their regular season series and finish the year with identical 5-9 district records.
Other score:
Friendswood 76, Crosby 50
DISTRiCT 24-6A SCORE
Alvin 44, Dickinson 37
(Open) Clear Falls
TAPPS
O’Connell 65, Houston Briarwood 18
GALVESTON
The O’Connell Lady Bucs officially punched their ticket to the postseason with a dominant win Tuesday against Briarwood.
Brooke out-scored Briarwood all by herself with 25 points. Leslie Rodriguez chimed in with 12 points, Re’Nae Horton had 10 points, and Ansley McCulloch added seven points for the Lady Bucs.
O’Connell (5-3 in district) closes out the regular season 6 p.m. Friday on the road against fellow playoff-bound squad Huntsville Alpha Omega (N/A).
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
