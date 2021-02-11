BAYTOWN
The Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs overwhelmed the Hardin Lady Hornets early on in Thursday night's Region III-3A bi-district playoff contest at Goose Creek Memorial High School en route to a 79-51 victory.
Hitchcock won the first quarter 30-8, and Sanaa Scott's presence in the post fueled the Lady Bulldogs' opening period onslaught. Scott had 17 of her game-high 31 points in the first quarter — more than doubling Hardin's first-quarter output by herself.
Chloe Countee had eight of her 28 total points in the dominant first frame, while Tra'Kemmia Elam had five of her 15.
Led by nine more points from Countee in the second quarter, Hitchcock swelled its lead to 48-18 at halftime, and the Lady Bulldogs had the game well in hand.
The trio of Scott, Countee and Elam combined for 74 of Hitchcock's 79 points.
The Lady Bulldogs move on to the area round of the playoffs, where they will face Huntington at a time, date and location to be determined.
