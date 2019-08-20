Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
NON-DISTRICT
Clear Creek 3, Deer Park 2
LEAGUE CITY
Down 0-2 in the match and missing injured kills leader Shaina Westfall, the Clear Creek Wildcats stunned a strong Deer Park squad with a 15-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-19, 15-12 five-set win at home Tuesday night.
Riding the momentum of a strong finish to last weekend’s tournament in New Braunfels, Clear Creek was led to victory Tuesday by Sydney Chauvin (10 kills, 13 digs), Madison Cole (nine kills, four blocks, nine digs), Reaghan Thompson (nine kills, five blocks), Aaliyah Ellis (eight kills, four blocks), Sam Simmons (seven kills), Sarah Watts (six aces, 23 digs), Spencer Plato (46 assists, two aces, 10 digs) and Briana Zamora (13 digs).
The Wildcats remain on their home floor when they return to action 6 p.m. Friday against College Station.
Clear Springs 3, Spring Branch Memorial 1
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers didn’t let an early setback spoil their regular season home opener, as they recorded a 25-27, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 victory over Memorial on Tuesday.
Leading the way for the Chargers were Shyia Richardson (15 kills, six aces, 13 digs), Mary Alper (nine kills, six blocks), Alana Dawson (nine kills, three blocks), Haley Moses (eight kills), Tori Gehret (22 digs), Kendall Howard (21 assists, 16 digs), Avery Reynolds (26 assists, 10 digs) and Linsey Sackett (13 digs).
Ball High 3, Alief Hastings 0
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors kept up the good vibes gained at the end of last weekend’s Lady Gator Classic with a dominant 25-10, 25-14, 25-22 win at home Tuesday.
Logan Kelly anchored the Lady Tors’ offense with 12 kills, while Chrissy Leblanc chipped in six kills. Caroline Baze had 28 assists on the night and also served up four aces. Sara Gilbert led the Ball High defense with 13 digs, with Kelly adding 11 digs.
The Lady Tors are back on the court when they enter the George Ranch Tournament on Thursday.
Texas City 3, Pasadena Memorial 1
TEXAS CITY
Despite a second-set lull, the Texas City Lady Stings took care of business at home Tuesday, topping Memorial by the scores of 25-8, 23-25, 25-11 and 25-11.
Haley James led Texas City offensively and defensively with 16 kills and 24 digs. Ashlynn Lewis added 11 kills, 2.5 blocks and five aces, while Bella Waggoner chimed in with eight kills and 17 digs. Jayla Diaz-Medina kept the offense clicking with 26 assists, and Macee Medina finished with 19 digs. Aja Sherwood led the team in blocks with three.
The Lady Stings will remain on their home floor in their next match, which is slated for 5 p.m. Friday against West Columbia.
Other scores:
Pearland 3, Friendswood 0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-18)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
