FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB — Mike Welch, junior, Dickinson

RB — Todd Hudson II, senior, Clear Springs (co-player of the year)

RB — Clarence Dalton, junior, Ball High

FB — Tyger Turner, senior, Hitchcock

WR — Austin Lamb, senior, Santa Fe

WR — Darryl Harris, junior, Dickinson

WR — Brandon Woodson, senior, Clear Falls

TE — Jalen Wydermyer, senior, Dickinson (co-player of the year)

OL — Chad Lindberg, junior, Clear Creek

OL — Torrey Lastice, senior, Dickinson

OL — Ryan Knaus, senior, Clear Springs

OL — Michael Gibson, senior, Friendswood

OL — Ronald Williams, senior, Texas City

WR/K/P — Austin Alvarez, senior, Friendswood

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL — Jason Gold, senior, Clear Springs

DL — Mike Hermes, senior, Friendswood

DL — J.T. Greer, senior, Dickinson

LB — Landon Roque, senior, Dickinson (defensive player of the year)

LB — Colby Mouton, senior, Dickinson

LB — Colton Scott, senior, Santa Fe

LB — Lionell Frederick, senior, Clear Springs

DB — D.J. Warnell, junior, Dickinson

DB — Kirk Collins, junior, Clear Springs

DB — Paul Smith, junior, Dickinson

DB — Savion Arnett, junior, Dickinson

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB — Gavin Esquivel, senior, Clear Falls

QB — Nathan Kruger, senior, Santa Fe

RB — Deonza McCardell, senior, Hitchcock

RB — Jordan Green, senior, Dickinson

WR — Isaiah Bibb, junior, Clear Falls

WR — Jaden Bennett, senior, Ball High

TE — Bryce Ryden, sophomore, Clear Springs

OL — Armando Alaniz, senior, Dickinson

OL — Chris Aldridge, senior, Clear Springs

OL — Emery Gallia, senior, Clear Falls

OL — Elijah Mason, senior, Hitchcock

OL — Colton Grier, junior, Clear Springs

K — Evan Mason, junior, Clear Springs

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL — Jason Muellner, junior, Clear Springs

DL — Derrick Martin, junior, Dickinson

DL — Davis Tinger, senior, Friendswood

DL — Jon Norwood, senior, Dickinson

LB — Cameron Reffells, sophomore, Clear Springs

LB — Dane Roenne, junior, Friendswood

LB — Michael Moore, senior, Santa Fe

DB — Daniel Pomes, senior, Clear Springs

DB — Anthony Wickware, junior, Dickinson

DB — Trey Mappe, junior, Friendswood

DB — Evan Bennett, senior, Ball High

P — Alex Paz, senior, Texas City

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB — Martvian Jackson, senior, Ball High

QB — Garrett Rooker, junior, Clear Springs

QB — Christian Dorsey, freshman, Hitchcock

QB — Phillip McDaniel, junior, Texas City

QB — Luke Grden, sophomore, Friendswood

RB — Jo’Vel McDaniel, senior Texas City

RB — Perry Preston, senior, La Marque

RB — Norvan Saldana, senior, La Marque

RB — Dante Proctor, senior, Clear Falls

RB — Rayfield Conley, sophomore, Clear Creek

FB — T.J. Fountain, senior, Texas City

FB — Daniel Nino, senior, Clear Springs

FB/TE — Cameron Galliher, senior, Dickinson

WR — Kaleb Hymes, sophomore, Clear Springs

WR — Nigel Green, senior, Ball High

WR — Kai German, junior, Dickinson

WR — Dayton Booker, senior, Texas City

WR/TE — Christian Lee, junior, Friendswood

TE — Terrance Woodson, senior, Clear Springs

TE — Maurice Walker, senior, Texas City

OL — Marcus White, junior, Dickinson

OL — Jose Reta, senior, Dickinson

OL — Roderick Hutchinson, senior, Friendswood

OL — Erick Rodriguez, junior, Ball High

ATH — Devin Preston, sophomore, Hitchcock

DL — John Brown, senior, Ball High

DL — Jontel Stevenson, junior, Texas City

DL — Canon Boone, sophomore, Dickinson

DL — Victor Idusuyi, junior, Dickinson

DL — Marcellus Walters, junior, Dickinson

LB — Jacob White, senior, Clear Springs

LB — David Hall, senior, Dickinson

LB — Nico Ovalle, senior, Clear Springs

LB — Michael Franks, senior,, Ball High

LB — Mykahl Brow, senior, Texas City

LB — Josh Castilleja, senior, Hitchcock

DB — Fabian Jobe, senior, Ball High

DB — Corday Williams, junior, Texas City

— James LaCombe

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

Sports Editor

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription