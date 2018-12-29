FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB — Mike Welch, junior, Dickinson
RB — Todd Hudson II, senior, Clear Springs (co-player of the year)
RB — Clarence Dalton, junior, Ball High
FB — Tyger Turner, senior, Hitchcock
WR — Austin Lamb, senior, Santa Fe
WR — Darryl Harris, junior, Dickinson
WR — Brandon Woodson, senior, Clear Falls
TE — Jalen Wydermyer, senior, Dickinson (co-player of the year)
OL — Chad Lindberg, junior, Clear Creek
OL — Torrey Lastice, senior, Dickinson
OL — Ryan Knaus, senior, Clear Springs
OL — Michael Gibson, senior, Friendswood
OL — Ronald Williams, senior, Texas City
WR/K/P — Austin Alvarez, senior, Friendswood
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL — Jason Gold, senior, Clear Springs
DL — Mike Hermes, senior, Friendswood
DL — J.T. Greer, senior, Dickinson
LB — Landon Roque, senior, Dickinson (defensive player of the year)
LB — Colby Mouton, senior, Dickinson
LB — Colton Scott, senior, Santa Fe
LB — Lionell Frederick, senior, Clear Springs
DB — D.J. Warnell, junior, Dickinson
DB — Kirk Collins, junior, Clear Springs
DB — Paul Smith, junior, Dickinson
DB — Savion Arnett, junior, Dickinson
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB — Gavin Esquivel, senior, Clear Falls
QB — Nathan Kruger, senior, Santa Fe
RB — Deonza McCardell, senior, Hitchcock
RB — Jordan Green, senior, Dickinson
WR — Isaiah Bibb, junior, Clear Falls
WR — Jaden Bennett, senior, Ball High
TE — Bryce Ryden, sophomore, Clear Springs
OL — Armando Alaniz, senior, Dickinson
OL — Chris Aldridge, senior, Clear Springs
OL — Emery Gallia, senior, Clear Falls
OL — Elijah Mason, senior, Hitchcock
OL — Colton Grier, junior, Clear Springs
K — Evan Mason, junior, Clear Springs
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL — Jason Muellner, junior, Clear Springs
DL — Derrick Martin, junior, Dickinson
DL — Davis Tinger, senior, Friendswood
DL — Jon Norwood, senior, Dickinson
LB — Cameron Reffells, sophomore, Clear Springs
LB — Dane Roenne, junior, Friendswood
LB — Michael Moore, senior, Santa Fe
DB — Daniel Pomes, senior, Clear Springs
DB — Anthony Wickware, junior, Dickinson
DB — Trey Mappe, junior, Friendswood
DB — Evan Bennett, senior, Ball High
P — Alex Paz, senior, Texas City
HONORABLE MENTIONS
QB — Martvian Jackson, senior, Ball High
QB — Garrett Rooker, junior, Clear Springs
QB — Christian Dorsey, freshman, Hitchcock
QB — Phillip McDaniel, junior, Texas City
QB — Luke Grden, sophomore, Friendswood
RB — Jo’Vel McDaniel, senior Texas City
RB — Perry Preston, senior, La Marque
RB — Norvan Saldana, senior, La Marque
RB — Dante Proctor, senior, Clear Falls
RB — Rayfield Conley, sophomore, Clear Creek
FB — T.J. Fountain, senior, Texas City
FB — Daniel Nino, senior, Clear Springs
FB/TE — Cameron Galliher, senior, Dickinson
WR — Kaleb Hymes, sophomore, Clear Springs
WR — Nigel Green, senior, Ball High
WR — Kai German, junior, Dickinson
WR — Dayton Booker, senior, Texas City
WR/TE — Christian Lee, junior, Friendswood
TE — Terrance Woodson, senior, Clear Springs
TE — Maurice Walker, senior, Texas City
OL — Marcus White, junior, Dickinson
OL — Jose Reta, senior, Dickinson
OL — Roderick Hutchinson, senior, Friendswood
OL — Erick Rodriguez, junior, Ball High
ATH — Devin Preston, sophomore, Hitchcock
DL — John Brown, senior, Ball High
DL — Jontel Stevenson, junior, Texas City
DL — Canon Boone, sophomore, Dickinson
DL — Victor Idusuyi, junior, Dickinson
DL — Marcellus Walters, junior, Dickinson
LB — Jacob White, senior, Clear Springs
LB — David Hall, senior, Dickinson
LB — Nico Ovalle, senior, Clear Springs
LB — Michael Franks, senior,, Ball High
LB — Mykahl Brow, senior, Texas City
LB — Josh Castilleja, senior, Hitchcock
DB — Fabian Jobe, senior, Ball High
DB — Corday Williams, junior, Texas City
— James LaCombe
