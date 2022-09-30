Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Clear Falls 1
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats closed out the first half of district play with a quality 25-17, 25-18, 24-26, 25-8 road win Friday night over the Clear Falls Knights.
Clear Creek was led by Olivia Jones (14 kills), Stratton Sneed (14 kills), Melody Herrin (eight kills, three aces, thee blocks), Ella Holder (seven blocks), Addie Hodges (six blocks), Mia Sauers (22 digs), Daisy Mitchell (22 assists) and McKinley Cole (18 assists).
Clear Falls’ player statistics weren’t immediately available.
The Wildcats (5-1 in District 24-6A) look to continue their winning ways, opening the second half of league play 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Brazoswood (3-3).
Dickinson 3, Clear Brook 2
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators ended the first half of district play on a high note Friday night at home with a gritty 18-25, 25-15, 25-19, 23-25, 15-13 win over Clear Brook.
Helping guide Dickinson to victory were Samantha Loyd (26 kills, 13 digs), Amya McNeal (13 kills), Skylar Westhoff (23 assists, two aces), Keely Anderson (20 assists, 20 digs), Addison Stanley (18 digs), Kobie Rodriguez (12 digs) and Caryss Magliolo (four aces).
The Lady Gators (2-4 in District 24-6A) will try to have a second-half surge in district play, beginning with a match 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against district leading Clear Springs (6-0).
Bye: Clear Springs
DISTRICT 18-5A
Ball High 3, Angleton 0
ANGLETON
The Ball High Lady Tors picked up an important district road win Friday night, topping Angleton with a 26-24, 25-15, 25-15 sweep.
Leading the Lady Tors were Kate Lindamood (14 kills, 11 digs, two blocks, one ace), Sterling Lindamood (five kills, 3.5 blocks), Sunny Higgins (21 digs) and Chloe Stein (30 assists).
Ball High (2-3 in District 18-5A) returns to action 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Friendswood (5-1).
Manvel 3, Santa Fe 0
MANVEL
Facing a daunting task against on the road against the district leader Manvel, the Santa Fe Lady Indians were dealt a 25-12, 25-11, 25-12 defeat Friday night.
Top performers for the Lady Indians were Addi Webb (three kills) Hailey Collins (five assists), Morgan Walton (five assists, five digs) and Hannah Doerre (five digs).
Santa Fe (3-3 in District 18-5A) will look to reset, opening the second half of district play 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against La Porte (3-3).
Friendswood 3, La Porte 0
LA PORTE
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs got back on the winning track with a 25-20, 25-14, 25-23 road victory at La Porte on Friday night.
Turning in top performances for the Lady Mustangs were Sydney Gibson (nine kills, three blocks, seven digs), Rylee Lansing (seven kills), Kaitlyn Gotsch (five blocks), Cierra Pesak (22 digs, three aces, eight assists), Caroline Adams (18 assists, seven digs) and Meghan Donoughue (12 assists).
Friendswood (5-1 in District 18-5A) returns to the floor 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ball High (2-3).
Bye: Texas City
DISTRICT 26-4A SCORE
Iowa Colony 3, La Marque 2 (N/A)
DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Hitchcock 3, Houston Harmony 2 (N/A)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
