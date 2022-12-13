web only Boys basketball roundup for Dec. 13, 2022 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Dec 13, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketballNON-DISTRICTSanta Fe 54, Porter 44PORTERThe Santa Fe Indians hit the road and picked up a solid victory Tuesday night over Porter.Leading the Indians were Nick Jaco (17 points, 13 rebounds), Ivan Lloyd (13 points) and Kenny Torres (10 points).Santa Fe returns home for a 7 p.m. game against South Houston.Clear Falls 67, Pasadena Dobie 57PASADENAWith Corey Kelly and Orlando Horton carrying the scoring load and each logging double-doubles, the Clear Falls Knights picked up a tough win over Dobie at Phillips Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.Kelly finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Horton tallied 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead the way for the Knights.Up next, Clear Falls will compete in HISD Tournament this Thursday through Saturday.Texas City 84, Sharpstown 35TEXAS CITYLed by the big trio of Anson Johnson Jr., Clovis McCain and Glenn Parker, the Texas City Stings romped Sharpstown on their home floor Tuesday night.Johnson recorded 19 points and six rebounds, McCain had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Parker logged 18 points and 10 rebounds to guide the Stings to victory.Texas City will hit the road for its next game, which will be 7 p.m. Friday at Pasadena Dobie.Deer Park 69, Friendswood 60DEER PARKThe Friendswood Mustangs dropped a tight game on the road Tuesday night against a tough Deer Park squad.Top performers for the Mustangs were Adam Buffington (14 points), Simon Roach (13 points) and Dyllan Baker (12 points).Friendswood will be back on its home floor for its next game, which will be 7:30 p.m. Friday against Clear Creek.Other scores:Hitchcock 42, Angleton 39Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available. 